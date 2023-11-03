A little toddler from South Africa charmed everyone by dressing up as famous rugby player Faf de Klerk in a TikTok video

The video quickly became a hit on the video-sharing platform as the little boy rocked de Klerk’s iconic brief

South Africans couldn’t get enough of the adorable costume his parents made him wear for Halloween, and they loved it

A cute little boy was dressed up as Faf De Klerk for Halloween. Images:@papa_francu/ Getty Images

One creative couple dressed their toddler as rugby star Faf de Klerk for Halloween.

Toddler rocks Halloween

As Halloween festivities swept the country, this family’s costume choice stood out in a sea of traditional ghosts and vampires. The toddler’s likeness to the iconic scrum-half Faf de Klerk was uncanny, with a miniature Springboks brief.

The cute video, which was shared by TikTok user @papa_francu is trending and has gained thousands of views and shares. In the video, the little boy is cheered on by other children going on the trick-treat. Parents nationwide quickly shared their appreciation for this creative Halloween costume of the pint-sized Faf de Klerk.

Watch the video below:

SA loves toddler’s costume

South Africa’s love for its rugby heroes knows no bounds, and this adorable toddler costume proves that passion. People could not stop gushing over how cute the little boy looked.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ziyandor shared:

"Uyena."

@Shuduzzz commented:

"The little Faf De Klerk."

@Yozer.C joked:

"I don't think Faf knows he's Faf."

@Carpking said:

"Big brother Eben behind him."

@user3008634204390 laughed:

"He soo confused and cute."

@Andiswa shared:

"He's looking for him too."

@Nadia N commented:

"Springboks.rugby best halloween oufit. Baby Faf."

@Jules gushed:

"This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole entire life."

