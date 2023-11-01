A funny TikTok video featuring South African rugby player Faf de Klerk interacting with President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone viral

In the video, Faf de Klerk plays with Ramaphosa's scarf while he is being congratulated for winning the Rugby World Cup

The clip has made many people in South Africa laugh because of de Klerk's lighthearted and playful actions

Rugby player Faf de Klerk cute moment with President Ramaphosa has been trending. Images: @Tália_@Honey

Source: UGC

South African rugby star Faf de Klerk has made people across Mzansi laugh with his playful nature.

Faf de Klerk's video trends

In the video, Faf de Klerk playfully fixes President Cyril Ramaphosa's scarf. The clip quickly went viral, spreading smiles and laughter everywhere. Faf de Klerk is well-known for his rugby skills, but this time, he showcased his playful and humourous side.

The TikTok video was uploaded by user @Tália_@Honey on her page. The lady recorded the moment when de Klerk was being congratulated on the stage after winning the Rugby World Cup. The clip shows him having some lighthearted fun with Ramaphosa's scarf.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves Faf de Klerk

Many people in South Africa and beyond watched the video, which brought joy to their day. Mzansi appreciated the simple pleasure of sharing a good laugh and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Toby Zindela said:

"Not Cyril saying “ ngizokushaya”

@mushroom joked:

"I'm telling you... JACK RUSSELL ENERGY."

@MISS JABULISIWE KUBHEKA commented:

"I wonder what de klerk is saying."

@phelelanimthimkhulu shared:

"FAF is our country bundle of joy."

@Olivia R said:

"Him pulling the president's scarf . Love this man."

@Boitumelo joked:

"Faf was close to walking away with that scarf."

@madamCele shared:

"Surely he was reminding Mr President about the promised holiday on Monday."

@Whitney Christians chuckled:

"Eben's like no don't do it, i can't fight the President for you hey."

The photo shows young Siya Kolisi and Faf de Klerk meeting their icons

In a similar story, Briefly News about a photo capturing Siya Kolisi and Faf de Klerk meeting Joost van der Westhuizen and Schalk Burger has gone viral.

The image shows Kolisi and De Klerk as kids interacting with rugby stars who inspired them to pursue the sport professionally.

Many netizens were moved by the powerful throwback moment, which speaks of the impact that role models can have.

