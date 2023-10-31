A video of a South African man living in Germany demonstrating his pride in the Springboks has gone viral

In the clip, the man is seen wearing a traditional outfit and holding up the number four to signal the amount of times SA has won the Rugby World Cup

Mzansi netizens were amused by the man's behaviour and responded with

A Mzansi man embraced his culture and the Springboks' win in Germany. Image: @thedlaminis

Source: TikTok

A South African man residing in Germany could not help boasting about how proud he was of his home country's rugby team.

Man shows off Springbok RWC win in Germany

A video posted on TikTok by @thedlaminis_ shows the man rocking a colourful traditional outfit known as umblaselo.

In the clip, he is seen walking down the streets of Germany holding his baby and holding up the number four with his fingers with his other hand - indicating the four times the Springboks have won the Rugby World Cup.

"Please Lower your tone when you talk to a 4 time world champion," he captioned the TikTok post.

The Springboks have won the Rugby World Cup four times, in 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2023

SA reacts to the video with humour

A.lizwa replied:

"Ooh yeeees ke Dlamini They must respect you please."

Hm.Son0 said:

"It's iwalk yemhlaba for me."

mduduzithusi replied:

"Lento yokuba umZulu istrong kakhulu noma umuntu emgayapho iyolokhu izivezile nje."

gladysmbatha5 said:

" The four fingers boy."

Ntoko Xulu commented:

"iWalk yama international!."

Omphe Sej said:

"Ungabayeki. They must feel it tuuuu ."

charissa_d31 commented:

"I love it mkhaya ."

Source: Briefly News