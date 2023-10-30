Springbok captain Siya Kolisi honoured God for the team's emotional victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Kolisi shared a post on Instagram in which he thanked God for seeing the Boks through the 2019 and 2023 world cups

South African netizens praised Kolisi for his leadership and passion for the game of rugby

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates at full-time after their team's victory. Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Proud captain of the Rugby World Cup champions, Siya Kolisi honoured God for the Springboks' emotional victory.

Siya Kolisi acknowledges God's hand in RWC win

Kolisi shared a post on Instagram featuring an image of him at the final game as well as a shot of him holding the huge trophy during the official and thrilling handover.

In the posts' caption, he honoured God for seeing the Bokke through the 2019 and 2023 world cups.

Kolisi has made numerous heartfelt speeches during the tournament, speaking about the pride he has in representing his country and the societal change he hopes to bring to South Africa.

The Springboks narrowly defeated the All Blacks in a thrilling Rugby World Cup final, decided by just one point. Their inspirational captain, Siya Kolisi, led the team to victory, continuing his impressive form both on and off the pitch, according to Wales Online.

SA netizens cheer captain Kolisi

Many netizens praised Kolisi for his leadership and passion for the beautiful game.

tebo.mphahlele wrote:

"Ohh man ❤️❤️ When we acknowledge Him, and seek Him, we create space for Him to do wonders in our lives."

nonzy_g replied:

"Captain my captain ❤️."

mpoomy_ledwaba said:

"What an incredible leader."

robot_boii replied:

"JESUS then…JESUS now!!!"

mercedesbenzsa commented:

"We’re so proud of you! Congratulations ❤️."

yanelisa.khahlela said:

"Yewena."

