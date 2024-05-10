The South African singer and author recently celebrated another year around the sun

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared that the Huku hitmaker turned 32

Many fans were stunned by her age as they thought she was younger than 32, and others wished her a happy birthday

South African musician Sho Madjozi celebrates her birthday. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Yet another Mzansi celebrity marks another year around the sun. The John Cena hitmaker celebrated her birthday recently.

Sho Madjozi turns 32

Known for her flamboyant and extravagant hairstyles that many kids want to do on their hair, Sho Madjozi recently celebrated her special day as she turned 32 on Friday, 10 May 2024.

This was after she had introduced yet another sparkling hairstyle that is detachable and budget-savvy. Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted on his Twitter (X) page that the Huku hitmaker was celebrating her birthday.

Khawula posted a cute picture of Sho Madjozi and captioned it:

"Sho Madjozi celebrates her 32nd birthday."

See the post below:

Fans stunned by Sho Madjozi's age

Many fans and followers were stunned by her age as they thought she was younger than 32, and others wished her a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

@shenotsobad wrote:

"She’s aging so beautifully."

@LadyM1306 said:

"Our Tsonga queen."

@sharonmalatji_ responded:

"She's beautiful."

@General_Sport7 replied:

"32 already. Is she still writing songs?"

@ItsyozaWw mentioned:

"Wow didn't know she was that old."

@kumakanisam commented:

"Happy birthday @ShoMadjozi."

@bchinyakata mentioned:

"They grow up so fast hey time is moving shame."

@Sizzling2020 tweeted:

"I thought she's way younger than 32."

@MsGavie said:

"Kanti she's not 25."

@tj_simende shared:

"32? whaaat no way she looks 22."

