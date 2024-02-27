Musician Sho Madjozi shared on her social media pages that she has a new hairstyle

The star shared a video flaunting her new hairstyle and new hairpiece that sparkles in darkness which is also detachable

Sho Madjozi left many parents panicking and worried as they fear that their kids will be demanding this new detachable sparkling hairstyle

Sho Madjozi's new sparkling hairstyle leaves parents panicking. Image: @shomadjozi

It's not even the festive season yet but already musician Sho Madjozi is back with yet another flamboyant hairstyle of hers, but this new edition is more on the budget-savvy side.

Sho Madjozi introduces new detachable sparkling hairstyle

The social media streets are buzzing as musician Sho Madjozi introduced yet another sparkling hairstyle after she introduced the sparkling braids late last year in time for the festive season.

Recently the star posted a video on her Twitter page flaunting her new hairstyle and introduced her new sparkling hairpiece, which is detachable and can be used more than once. The star captioned the video:

"Wait wait wait...what if the sparkle braids were detachable? Hear me out."

Watch the video below:

Parents panic as Sho Madjozi shares her new hairstyle

Shortly after she posted this video, many parents shared their comments and panicked that their kids would be demanding the very same hairstyle. Read the reactions below:

@MrsPmoloi wrote:

"One thing about you ke my love! zero love for the parents ZERO."

@SoulFairy3 said:

"Weekday hair to weekend hair in a minute. Oh, the girl moms gonna have to negotiate with the young ones now."

@IvynSambo shared:

"It’s about to be December every weekend."

@reaschwarz commented:

"Nah, you definitely have the little girlies in a chokehold. what a time not to be a parent. So smart."

@AllaikaSipho tweeted:

"There we go again, our kids will give us unnecessary headaches. Please Mkhuzeni."

@Evidence_Shongw mentioned:

"You’ve stopped making music and started putting parents under pressure."

@gistwhere responded:

"No peace for the parents."

Sho Madjozi graces Toronto Film Festival

In a previous report, Briefly News shared an update following Sho Madjozi's appearance at the 48th annual Toronto Film Festival. The John Cena hitmaker was joined by Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Zakes Bantwini, who graced the event and flew the South African flag high.

Madjozi was also invited to present her children's book, ShoMa and the Stars, at the Folklore Festival on 16 September 2023.

