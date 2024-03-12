A South African woman left viewers amused with a TikTok video showcasing her grocery store antics

In the video, Katlego is seen indulging in free wors sausage samples at a stand, taking several pieces at once before a staff member stops her

Mzansi netizens found the situation hilarious, with many admitting they've done similar things themselves

A woman had netizens amused after sharing a video of her helping herself to free sausage samples. Image: @katlego_m

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman had netizens busting with laughter after sharing a hilarious video of herself.

Woman helps herself to samples at grocery store

Katlego posted a TikTok video which revealed why she won't let people go through her phone.

A video shows her helping herself to wors sausage samples at a stand placed in a grocery store.

Katlego is seen having a first taste of the sausage before proceeding to take several pieces to stuff into her mouth before a store staff member hilariously stops her.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by woman's wors tasting

Many netizens reacted to the video with laughter and jokes poking fun at Katelgo's grocery store stunt. Others shared how they would have done the same, if not worse, LOL.

Telo commented:

"I walked past 4 times and helped myself because there was no one there,e and they made an announcement on the intercom for me to stop ."

Fa.ith_za responded:

"I’m guilty of such, so you aren’t alone."

Segooosemmm replied:

"Katlego? But same hey."

Little brown immigrant replied:

" She’s so real for that."

CJ said:

"You would have seen me walking with the whole container ."

rea. commented:

"Katlego o timile ngwana."

Lethabo_joy wrote:

"There's nothing to be ashamed of the customer is always right ."

wrote:

"I would have done the same thing ngl."

Woman shows off pot full of tripe for breakfast

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local lady's breakfast had South African social media users feeling sceptical about it being too clean.

Twitter user @vsobudula posted an image of some washed tripe (edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals) in a pot.

She captioned the post: “Top of the morning!”

However, judging by the comments, netizens didn't seem as excited as they criticised the meat for being way too clean for their liking. Many people believe that while this particular meat type needs to be washed well, it shouldn't be overdone as it loses its unique taste.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News