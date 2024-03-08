An influencer has sparked a huge debate on social media after her shocking statement went viral on the internet

One woman is turning heads online with her surprising statement, which was met with mixed emotions.

A young lady's controversial statement on Twitter sparked a huge debate on social media. Image:@akreana

Woman's shocking revelation causes a stir online

A young lady who goes by the Twitter handle @Keabetswe took her to her social media platform, where she revealed that having a child at this particular moment would "ruin" her life.

Taking to her Twitter caption, the influencer wrote the following:

"Not to be dramatic, but having a kid right now would ruin my life."

The young woman's post received many mixed reactions from people online, as it received over 2.4 million views with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter. Although many applauded her for being self-conscious, others simply dragged her in the comments.

Take a look at the lady's controversial post below:

Peeps are in mixed reactions

The lady's post caused quite a huge online debate among netizens as they flocked to the stunner's comments section, with many agreeing with her and others expressing their opinions on the subject.

Nergo gal said:

"Sometimes I lay in bed for hours, or I’ll eat cookies for dinner, now imagine a baby who has to be fed every 2-3 hours."

Azania added:

"Just ordered pizza and knowing I’m gonna have it all alone is bliss."

Fulcrumphase wrote:

"I love making food knowing I'm going to share it with my family. I couldn't imagine being selfish and thinking it's a win."

Papito M&N said:

"Yeah, for now, it might be bliss, but later on, you'd want to share that same pizza with kids and loved ones around. Be careful of what you wish for."

Omar Little agreed with the lady, saying:

"I'm being serious it's a huge setback for me."

Abuja Podcaster commented:

@EmaazDr

"You are so real for this."

