Online shopping continues to give some people chest pain, as one South African woman recently found out

A TikTok image showing her disappointment over a miniature "Temu" lounge suite is making the rounds

The post got 795k views, with people laughing at her reaction while others shared advice on checking product descriptions

Online shopping fails is the gift that keeps on giving for laughs on social media.

Woman's online shopping experience

One South African woman got more than she bargained for when her "Temu" lounge suite arrived, and it was way smaller than expected.

In an image posted on TikTok by @pearlssima, she’s seen sitting on the tiny sofas, which look more suited for a dollhouse than her living room.

TikTok image gains traction

Her expression says it all, and Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh along. The TikTok post quickly gained traction, racking up 795k views.

While many viewers were busy laughing, some offered sensible advice to help avoid similar situations in the future.

@nanntimm said:

"It's not a laughing matter but I can't stop laughing I would like to know how much it cost. 🤣"

@user3716430066819Maveli wrote:

"I once ordered a table cloth I thought it was a table."

@natty asked:

"Can you donate them to my baby girl to make a doll house? 😂😂"

@EmmanuelaOkoro stated:

"I swear. Temu will display it big and deliver it small."

@Mizz♡🫧 stated:

"It's for a dollhouse. 😂😂 You didn't read the fine print."

@mela commented:

"It's the pose for me I'm dead. 🤣🤣"

@Efe suggested:

"Do shopping on Temu at your own risk. Try Amazon."

@justgracious added:

"You wil learn the hard way at Temu. 😂😂😂"

