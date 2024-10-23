Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal recently became a hot topic on TikTok after an alleged cheating drama

A footage showed many shoppers flocking to the scene, trying to catch the chaos as it unfolded

The clip quickly gained traction, with Mzansi chiming in to share their thoughts on the dramatic incident

A video of a chaotic mall got sparked speculations. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @sharletsingh/TikTok

Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal was recently buzzing with chaos, and TikTok got the whole scoop!

Crowd gathers as chaos unfolds

A video shared by TikTokker @sharletsingh shows rushing to the scene for some wild drama. Allegedly someone was allegedly caught cheating, and everyone wanted to see what was going down.

TikTok user sheds light

The TikTokker claimed in the caption that TV cameras were even on-site to expose the cheater.

"It was a bit crazy at Gateway Mall. Why are we like this, my fellow South Africans? It's a reality TV show. People were caught cheating. The crowd went wild."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral scene

Mzansi netizens dived right into the comments section of the clip that got 2 million views. Because who doesn’t love a bit of real-life drama every now and then?

See some comments below:

@prettywoman stated:

"But how can this bring a bad name to Gateway people going shopping not to witness this kind of things. 🤣🤣"

@TJ asked:

"What's new that people don't know about umjolo? 😩"

@NtombiNxamalala commented:

"The funny person is the one explaining. 😂"

@AiPAPi wrote:

"I wonder if they reported to centre management 1st before coming in with all their equipment."

@PreleneSoobrayloo commented:

"Can the drone please give us more info? 😁"

@Nokuthula shared:

"I was there when it happened. 😂😂😂😂"

@smanga405 joked:

"Me trying to explain to my boss why I came late to work."

@Sizaa added:

"Jub is causing a chaos whenever wherever."

@Lizzy505 asked:

"Is that a drone that I see or am I mistaken?"

Airline company pokes fun at cheating hubby

In another article, Briefly News reported that the cheating saga involving the Gucci shoe receipt had made its way to an airline brand, Lift. The company poked fun at the gent, leaving netizens cracking up in laughter.

This come after a woman caught her hubby allegedly cheating on her after she found Gucci female shoes worth R18k that she claimed she did not receive from her man.

