A loving mom treated her kids to a fancy restaurant experience in their home, and netizens worldwide loved the effort

The charming parent was the waiter for the well-dressed children and provided excellent service throughout

Peeps the world over flocked to write paragraph after paragraph of praise, commending how lovely the family is

A loving mom gave her children an experience they will never forget when she treated them to a fancy restaurant experience.

A loving mom treated her kids to a wonderful and fancy restaurant experience, winning over fans worldwide. Images: ShenaVici/ Facebook

ShenaVici stepped into the dining room wearing a princess outfit and handed out the menus for the day's delicacies. The Facebook post became popular with many, having almost a thousand comments.

She swiftly changed her outfit to a waiter's one and served up some starters for the immaculately dressed kids. The kids can be seen pointing out what they want from the mother's homemade menus.

She then proceeds to serve up the rest of the three-course meal. The main looks delicious, and the kids dig into it with glee. The dessert is served with extra flair. The kids all enjoyed the dapper dinner.

Peeps worldwide enjoyed it, too, especially the amount of care and love the mom gave to her kids. See the responses below:

Pam Sadberry asked:

"How do we make reservations? The food looks amazing!"

Shameka Washington said:

"I love it when they say “wooooow”! When I cook My boys say “thanks for your effort mom” ‍♀️"

Cha McCormick posted:

"This is absolutely precious and a lot of work! From hair, clothing and preparing all the food! Wow! Just amazing!! I just love how much time and effort she puts into this for her babies to have a 5-star restaurant experience."

Stacy Jenelle Pringle shared:

"I absolutely adore and appreciate what you do for your children! They will cherish these memories forever."

Mary Obie Fuller commented:

"These kids have an extensive food palate. Thanks to your nurturing."

Kayla Antionette Hunter mentioned:

"I love this family. They need to be on Jennifer Hudson Show."

Michelle Craig said:

"I love that these kids are exposed to eating so many different things."

Cheryl Thomas posted:

"I love this so much. The food looks amazing. I love the fact that the kids will try and eat just about anything."

