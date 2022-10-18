A lady from Pienaar was overjoyed and cried tears of joy after winning a Spar competition and going home with a new car

Bucie Vilakazi could not contain her excitement with the fantastic news, with the staff members at Spar celebrating with her

The hard-working woman, who sells kotas, promised to put her new VW Polo Vivo to good use

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A dedicated woman from Pienaar in Mpumalanga who sells kotas was overwhelmed with happiness and cried tears of joy after winning a new whip in a Spar contest.

Bucie Vilakazi was completely overwhelmed with joy after winning the Spar contest. Image: Lowvelder.

Source: UGC

Bucie Vilakazi celebrated with the staff members at Spar and could not contain her excitement after bagging a new VW Polo Vivo.

Talking to Lowvelder, the jubilant woman noted that while she hoped to win the Spar Polo-Lony competition, she didn’t think her dream would come to fruition.

Bucie further told Lowvelder:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I am so excited! Thank you! I won’t sell it. I will use it every day to come to Spar and buy polony.”

The lovely lady was also honoured in a post by Briefly News on Facebook.

Let’s take a peek at the post and some reactions from social media users:

Dikeledi Maphutha loved the reactions from the staffers:

“I love how the Spar employees are so happy for her. Their reactions look so legit.”

Thabani Mshengu cried for her:

“Wow. Crying tears of joy for her.”

Monna Wa Mosepedi reacted:

“Good news.”

Phutholshile Celmphuphu WakoGagashi sent kind well-wishes:

“Congrats to her.”

Charlene Eva was lost for words and added:

“Lovely.”

Durban lady who formerly worked at spar expresses gratitude for job as a senior logistics officer

Meanwhile, in another inspiring story by Briefly News, a pretty lady from Durban took to social media to reflect on how far she’s come after initially working as an intern at Spar. Bianca Ngcobo said that she is grateful for her current employment as a senior logistics officer and has always appreciated every job she’s had. Netizens were inspired by the lovely lady and her thankfulness and wished her the best of luck in the comment section of her LinkedIn post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News