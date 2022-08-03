A pretty lady from Durban has taken to social media to reflect on how far she’s come after initially working as an intern at Spar

Bianca Ngcobo said that she is grateful for her current employment as a senior logistics officer and has always been appreciative for every job she’s had

Netizens were inspired by the lovely lady and her thankfulness and wished her the best of luck in the comment section of her LinkedIn post

A grateful, hard-working woman from Durban has taken to the socials to express how appreciative she feels for all the employment opportunities she’s had.

Bianca Ngcobo is thankful for every job she’s had. Image: Bianca Ngcobo/LinkedIn.

Bianca Ngcobo noted that even when she worked at Spar as an intern and earned very little money, she was just happy to be able to wake up every day to earn her daily bread.

In a post on LinkedIn, the lady smiled broadly and said she now works as a senior logistics officer and remains thankful and perseverant in her current role, although she has not achieved all her dreams yet:

“I remember doing my internship at Spar South Africa. I was excited to even be waking up in the morning, it really didn’t matter how little they were paying me because I knew that those who work hard would be blessed by God.

“I am not yet where I want to be, but I am happy with God’s blessing. I won’t give up until I reach my destination. From a Spar intern to becoming a senior logistics officer. Well, it’s possible.”

LinkedIn peeps were inspired by Bianca’s gratitude and wished her the very best of luck for the future in the post’s comment section:

Bright Nkosi said:

“Great achievement.”

Kholofelo Tracy added:

“I'm motivated. I graduated in 2020 in supply chain management and got employed at Spar. I'm still waiting for God to bless me.”

Bongumusa Khuzwayo reacted:

“Nothing feels better than counting your different experiences. Keep going.”

