A recent graduate from the University of Johannesburg says that she’s grateful to be employed just two months after completing her degree

Johannesburg resident, Maserame Gloria Modupe says that although she wants to be a businesswoman, she is willing to start from the bottom to reach success

The academically gifted young lady says that she is not ashamed of her job because it ultimately puts food on the table and her family is proud of her

A young lady who is from Sasolburg in the Free State and currently resides in Johannesburg is incredibly grateful to have bagged a job only two months after completing her degree.

Maserame Modupe is sincerely excited to have landed herself employment as a cashier. Image: Maserame Modupe/Supplied.

Briefly News previously reported on the graduate taking to LinkedIn to share her excitement about finding work at Clicks.

Now, Briefly News has had the privilege of speaking to Maserame Gloria Modupe, who recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Strategic Communication.

The hard-working young sis reflected on her gratitude about finding employment, her dreams to study further, becoming a business owner, and the academic challenges she faced after her parents separated.

The UJ graduate is thrilled to have found work as a cashier

The young graduate says that although being a cashier is not her dream job, after continually applying for work, she is so thankful to have found employment.

“I am extremely excited about this job because, at the end of the day, my efforts of applying for work didn't go in vain.”

Although the 25-year-old is still in training, she is enjoying every minute of her work and is ready to be fully present with her co-workers.

“My first day of work was on Friday, 15 July and I must say, it has been great working at Clicks. The environment is easily adaptable and the people there make it easy to feel welcome.

“I am definitely enjoying my job although I'm still in training. My favourite part is being fully present and not affording to make mistakes while serving customers. The focus that comes with that is top-notch.”

Maserame is grateful to her creator for granting her the opportunity and notes that the job is a step on the ladder that will lead to great success:

“Bagging a job so soon after graduating is only God's grace. I am truly humbled, grateful, and very excited about this role. My family is very proud of me.”

The Johannesburg resident’s life was tough after her parents separated

The young lady says that she grew up in a very strict household and although her parents didn’t have much, they tried giving her and the three siblings she has a better life.

The Jozi babe was a top achiever until her parents separated when she was in her final year of high school. Image: Maserame Modupe/Facebook.

Maserame attended Kahobotjha Sak'ubusha High School in Sasolburg and was a top academic achiever until her parents separated when she was in grade 12:

“I matriculated in 2016. The beginning of my matric year was not great. Imagine three weeks in grade 12 and your parents separate. I am thankful to my partner for coming into my life during that time; it made it easier to get through.

“That separation took a toll on me and I didn't even make it to the top-five list in the first term of my matric. Though I passed all my subjects, throughout the year, I wasn't happy with my results.”

Although studying for a BA wasn’t always the plan, the sincere and grateful young lady says that she ended up enjoying the course and wants to study further, but for a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Econometrics:

“The course that I graduated in was not my first choice, but I really enjoyed it and it has thus far improved my communication skills and how I see things.”

The innovative communication graduate is also an up-and-coming entrepreneur

Maserame is also a hairdresser with her own small business called Laveenah Strauss Hair and says that studying communication has helped in terms of positioning, growing, and managing her brand.

Maserame is also a hairdresser with her own business called Laveenah Strauss Hair. Image: Maserame Modupe/LinkedIn and laveenahstrausshair/Instagram.

The young innovator hopes to grow her business and eventually be self-employed as a fruitful entrepreneur:

“My ultimate dream is to be my own employer, but I would first like to be an economist. It has always been a profession I wanted to pursue.”

The Clicks cashier says that she will mainly be supporting herself and her siblings here and there with her salary.

In terms of undertaking jobs in line with her studies; the graduate is open to entry-level jobs in marketing, communication, and public relations.

Maserame says that young graduates should not be embarrassed about taking on jobs they didn’t study for:

“Shame and embarrassment are not going to put food on the table or feed you. Graduates should take what they have now and make the best of it while working towards their destiny.

“We plan, but God decides. It could be God saving you from a toxic working relationship by not giving you a job in the field you studied.”

