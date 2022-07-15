A determined young lady has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate bagging a job as a cashier just two months after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Johannesburg (UJ)

The woman was incredibly grateful to have obtained employment and shared her excitement on LinkedIn

Netizens were impressed by the young woman’s gratitude despite not working in the field she obtained her degree in

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A hard-working young lady from Johannesburg has taken to LinkedIn to express her gratitude after bagging a job as a Clicks cashier just two months after completing her studies.

Maserame Modupe is thankful for her job as a cashier at Clicks. Image: Maserame Modupe/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: UGC

Maserame Modupe obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Corporate Communication at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and explained that she was super thrilled to land herself a job so soon after graduating.

In her post, the young woman also expressed how grateful she was to her creator for helping her succeed and obtain a job.

“Finally removed the ‘open to work’ frame on my profile, exactly two months after I graduated. I never thought this day would come so soon, though I was waking up every day to make sure it came (by applying for jobs).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“This is to encourage those who are still on the job hunt. At the right time, God will make it possible. Sometimes it seems like nothing is ever coming right for you. Some days you get demotivated to apply because of those ‘we regret to inform you’ emails. But do not give up, take each application as a step on the ladder.”

LinkedIn peeps were incredibly warmed by the sincere Maserame's heartfelt message of hope and gratitude despite not working in her field of study.

Innocent Mdluli said:

“Great words of encouragement strengthened by the scripture.”

Kagiso Tamia Sebothoma added:

“Yes, sis. I'm proud of you. Congratulations.”

Nolwandle Fodo

“Congratulations, Maserame. Wishing you all the best!”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

Meanwhile, in a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady from Johannesburg is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first set of wheels, and a lovely home.

The babe took to the socials to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked her creator for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely insane for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News