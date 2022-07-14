A high-achieving scientist from Durban has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her PhD

Kwanele Kunene, who obtained her degree from Durban University of Technology, was incredibly excited about being the first person in her family to bag a doctoral qualification

Taking to LinkedIn, the newly minted doctor expressed how excited she was about her fantastic achievement

A highly ambitious and determined young woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has taken to social media to celebrate obtaining an entire PhD degree in chemistry from Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Kwanele Kunene is over the moon after bagging her PhD in Chemistry. Image: Kwanele Kunene/LinkedIn.

The scientist expressed how absolutely stoked she was about being the very first member of her family to bag a doctoral qualification.

In her LinkedIn post, newly minted doctor, Kwanele Kunene explained that she came from very humble beginnings to land herself the qualification, sweetly describing herself as a village girl:

“Even a village girl’s dreams are valid. Yesterday, I graduated with my fourth qualification with a PhD in Chemistry.”

The science boffin’s lovely post warmed the hearts of many netizens who expressed how inspired they were by the perseverant and steadfast lady.

Sibongile Love-joy Tshabalala said:

“Great job.”

Luvuyo Madikizela added:

“Congratulations, Dr Kwanele Kunene. You are a real inspiration to all young girls from your village, town, province, South Africa, and the whole African Continent.

"They look up to you as their role model and see that nothing is impossible for them. Even their dreams are valid and achievable. I so wish that all village girls can be inspired to take on STEM careers.”

Tsakane Abram Chauke wrote:

“Congratulations, Dr Kunene.”

