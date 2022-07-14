A young aspirant marketing professional has taken to social media to celebrate her graduation from the University of Johannesburg

Naledi Dumane studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Marketing Communications and looked absolutely incredible in her lovely, sleek black dress

Netizens showered the stunner with praise and wished her the best of luck with her future goals and aspirations

A very beautiful young woman is all smiles after bagging her hard-won degree from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and celebrated the amazing accolade online.

Naledi Dumane looked fabulous on her graduation from the University of Johannesburg. Image: Naledi Dumane/LinkedIn.

The gorgeous hun, who is based in Gauteng, took to LinkedIn to flex on social media users with her Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Marketing Communications qualification.

Naledi Dumane looked mighty fine in the pics she shared on social media and wore a sleek black dress and gorgeous high heels to match. The confident pose says it all. The babe, who previously worked as a strategic communications tutor at UJ, is an aspiring marketing professional.

In her online post, the sis expressed how thankful she was to be a whole BA graduate and UJ alumni, quoting the late and wise Nelson Mandela:

“Nelson Mandela once said: ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done.’ I am beyond grateful for my family and friends' constant support on this journey. God is great.”

LinkedIn peeps showered the pretty graduate with praise for her amazing achievement and noted how inspired they were by her brilliant milestone:

Fisokuhle Nkambule is expecting big things:

“Congratulations! You are destined for greatness.”

Thamsanqa Msiza added:

“Congratulations, Naledi Duma. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Sipokazi Somzana said:

“Congrats my lady, to many more achievements.”

