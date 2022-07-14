A stunning lady is smiling from ear to ear after bagging her very first car, a stylish whip she is proud to call her very own

The babe, who resides in Bloemfontein in the Free State, looked incredibly thrilled with her fantastic milestone and took to LinkedIn to share the fabulous news

Online peeps eagerly celebrated Wendy Nchabeleng’s big win with her and left sweet messages in the comment section of her post, wishing her well

A beautiful lady residing in Bloemfontein is over the moon after purchasing her very first car and has taken to social media to excitedly share the news with online peeps.

Wendy Nchabeleng was glowing after purchasing her first car. Image: Wendy Nchabeleng/LinkedIn.

Bagging a new whip is a major milestone, and it’s no surprise that the babe would be eager to share the news with the world.

In her LinkedIn post, Wendy Nchabeleng shared cute pics of herself next to the car with a huge smile on her face and expressed how grateful she is to God for granting her the milestone. The caption to her post read:

“God has done it again. Proud moments. My first.”

The lovely lady, who is currently a trainee accountant, warmed the hearts of netizens with her lovely post, with many online peeps expressing how proud they were of her incredible achievement.

Unathi Sibabalwe Marwanqa said:

“Wow, congratulations, Wendy! Super proud of you, usebenzile.”

Alina Mmamokete Monyemore wrote:

“Oh, wow, Wendy! Look at God! Congratulations.”

Khauhelo Gladwin Moremi added:

“Congratulations, sis.”

