A beautiful chartered accountant from Johannesburg has set social media ablaze after posting a cute pic of herself holding her qualification from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

LinkedIn user, Thingahangwi Judy Mutati, who studied at NWU, posted a cute snap of herself holding the certificate and looked very pleased with the milestone

Online peeps were incredibly inspired by the babe and showered her with praise in the post’s comment section

A stunner from Johannesburg in Gauteng has fired up social media timelines after posting a lovely picture of herself holding her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) certificate.

This young accountant is making huge moves. Image: Thingahangwi Judy Mutati/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady, who also holds an entire honours degree in chartered accountancy that she obtained from North-West University (NWU), looked incredibly proud of the fantastic milestone.

Taking to LinkedIn, Thingahangwi Judy Mutati smiled from ear to ear in the cute snap she posted while holding her certificate.

The caption of her post read:

“Seven-year journey finally completed. It ended in CA(SA)!”

LinkedIn peeps were very proud of the smart young accountant and wished her well on the fantastic achievement.

Let’s look at some of the best reactions:

Linda Cline-Bailey said:

“Congratulations, Tati. Well done. It takes sacrifice, sweat, and tears to get to this level of achievement. I am happy for you. Forge ahead. You will be our future Minister of Finance. Dream big and go for it.”

Heinrich Rooi added:

“Huge congrats! Awe-inspiring.”

Noma Dzinotyiwei wrote:

“Congratulations, Thingahangwi! Your name is beautiful, true, and telling. Never forget this journey. I’m sure those close to you won’t let you.”

Source: Briefly News