Terrence Magogodela, who served as Athletics South Africa's Acting CEO, paid back the money he gained from the National Lotteries Fund

He owed almost R400,000, which he got illegally after signing for funding to build athletic tracks in the Northern Cape

Investigations revealed that Magogodela claimed to be the project coordinator for Inqaba Yokulinda, even though that was not the case

JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa's former acting CEO, Terrence Magogodela, has paid the money he fraudulently obtained from the National Lotteries Fund.

SIU investigations implicate former CEO

The Special Investigating Unit posted on its X account, @RSASIU, that during the SIU's investigation into the NLC, it discovered that Magogodela signed an application form for funding, which was to be used to build athletics tracks in the Northern Cape.

The form indicated that Magogodela was the project coordinator for Indaba Yokulinda, which was supposed to receive the funds. However, he was not the project coordinator or a member. After the SIU pounced on him, he agreed to pay R388,733.05 and his assets were attached in 2022.

Magogodela's assets will be released to him as he has paid the total amount. The SIU's investigation into the NLC has implicated well-known public figures, including actor Presley Chweneyagae and Terry Pheto. Read the tweets here:

South Africans want the NPA to make arrests

While applauding the SIU's work, Netizens demanded arrests be made.

Matome said:

"I wish the other legs of the justice system could do their work."

Lesiba La Bokgomo said:

"What's with the NPA? This sounds like a straightforward case."

Mamosehla asked:

"Did he disclose where he got the funds from? We all know corrupt people just circulate money from one tender to another."

Duncan said:

"Every single person wants to chow."

Hlabas said:

"Share proof of payment."

