The Special Investigating Unit has recovered over R688 million from higher institutions of learning which owed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme

The unit briefed parliament's Standing Committee on Public Affairs (SCOPA) and revealed that students also signed an acknowledgement of debts for fraudulently benefitting from NSFAS

South Africans shared various views ranging from blaming the ANC to demanding the identities of the institutions

Mzansi has questions about the millions the SIU recovered for NSFAS. Images: ben185 and Daniel Lozano Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

The Special Investigating Unit revealed to the Standing Committee on Public Affairs that they recovered over R688 million from higher institutions of learning that owe the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. They also obtained the signatures of students who fraudulently benefitted from R49 million from NSFAS.

According to SABC News, the SIU reported on their investigation into NSFAS's maladministration of the SCOPA. It was reported that ghost beneficiaries benefitted billions of rand monthly from NSFAS. According to the SIU, thousands of students benefitted from NSFAS, even though they did not qualify for the scheme.

The SIU also got students to sign that they fraudulently benefitted from NSFAS to R49 million. The SIU visited just under 60 institutions, gathering data from students believed to have been fraudulent beneficiaries of NSFAS.

South Africans have questions

South Africans on Facebook shared their different views on the issue, with some having questions and others shifting blame away from the ANC.

Viktoria Vikki Proteinka asked:

"What are the chances Malema is involved? Think bout it. He's the one manipulating the kids. What a good way to ensure their vote."

Mzwaake iNdlovenkulu Ngumbie wrote:

"Where is Blade?"

Donald Christie wanted to know:

"Why are the looters not charged and in jail?"

Mziwomelele Ndongeni kaNtshangase asked:

"Are these institutions ANC government?"

Ayanda Mbele exclaimed:

"The private sector in this country just pins itself in the corner, and it r*pes and pillages this nation while zombies blame the ANC."

