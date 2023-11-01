A NSFAS scandal has uncovered billions lost due to 'ghost' students, igniting taxpayer outrage in South Africa

The mismanagement hits taxpayers and deserving students hard, resulting in massive annual losses

NSFAS faces criticism from South Africans, prompting frustration with the government-run scheme

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Leveraging her experience in SA governmental reporting at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo contributes valuable insights to current affairs discussions at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left seething with anger after the news of billions of rands being paid by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to 'ghost' students came to light.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is under scrutiny for paying 157 890 'ghost' students monthly. Ernest Khoza (left) and Andile Nongogo (right). Images: NSFAS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Records show that an estimated R260,7 million is paid to non-existent students monthly, resulting in over R3 billion in losses each year, reported News24.

The discrepancy costs taxpayers billions

The scheme's mismanagement of funds is unfortunately not only robbing taxpayers of billions but also deserving students who get left out when applying for assistance. User @VusiSambo shared a heart-wrenching breakdown of how much money could be used to help students who cannot afford their fees on his X account.

Below is the post:

South Africans expressed outrage at the malpractice

In the comment section of a post by News24 on X, South Africans were in great dismay, calling the government-run scheme out for failing students.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Luu_Matinjwa brought this to light:

"It's been happening for years and NSFAS employees are also benefiting."

@mirandabeta4741 is saddened by the news:

"It really makes my heart sore that my child passed well but didn't qualify for NSFAS after I submitted everything to show that I can't afford his fees."

@rakgadibandz expressed anger:

"Don’t say ghost students, rather say corrupt NSFAS employees disguised as students."

@Mabitsela_Ali said:

"That girl who got arrested for receiving money and spending it must be released from prison. Every day we see that she was not at fault. These administrators are the ones who should be arrested. The is no justice for an ordinary person in South Africa."

@Gcwanini04 broke it down by commenting:

"To put it in numbers, NSFAS employees steal R260 667 000 million from NSFAS every month."

@Bongani_SP remarked:

"One-day NSFAS is going to be broke and shut down, and that's going to impact deserving students."

@kennyleluma expressed defeat:

"I've long given up on this government doing anything right. Corruption is in their DNA. Ramaphosa's anti-corruption ticket was a fluke."

TUT student tearfully shares news of his revoked funding

In a previous report by Briefly News, a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was left out in the cold by NSFAS who revoked his funding. A video shared on TikTok shed light on the challenges faced by students who are reliant on financial aid schemes to fund their education.

The video showed the student sobbing while sharing the news of him no longer having funding. Accompanying the video was a message from the scheme, detailing the possible reasons behind the termination of his funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News