The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) ruling on Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appeal bid

The court decided to toss aside the former SABC boss’s application over “success fee” for the MultiChoice deal

He has seven days to repay the money, with interest and instructed the SABC Pension Fund to pay the amount to the SABC

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reacted to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to toss aside former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appeal bid.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was ordered to pay back R11.5 million. Image: Felix Dlangamandla & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The application was for him to avoid paying back R11.5 million that was paid to him as a “success fee” for the MultiChoice deal. His bid was dismissed with costs on Thursday, January 19.

The SIU welcomed the SCA's ruling. It said that the ruling paved the way for the unit to recover the financial losses suffered by the SABC due to unlawful decisions, according to TimesLIVE.

Motsoeneng filed an application to appeal the Gauteng High Court declaring the decision of the former SABC board to pay him R11.5 million was unlawful and invalid. He said the fee was for securing a MultiChoice deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The SIU and SABC issued joint summons against Motsoeneng in the high court to recover the "success fee".

The court gave him seven days to repay the money, with interest and instructed the SABC Pension Fund to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the proceeds do not amount to R11.5 million, News24 reported.

Mzansi reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s failed bid

@DumisaniSibande said:

“Pay back the money. Time for eating is gone. I'll get gains.”

@SandySanele1 commented:

“Shame paying yourself a hefty and handsome cheque with taxpayers' money. Pay back the money, remember the interest, 15.5% pa calculated 13 September 2016 to date of payment within seven days of the order or face repossession of assets. Revenge is sweet you thought you got away.”

@renier_north posted:

“Pay back the money! but buy some eye drops too.”

@sapatriot wrote:

“Self-serving egotistical person who paid himself a commission for selling off SABC assets. He should have gone to prison for theft.”

@Raymond68079939 added:

“Bye Bye Baby.”

Ex-SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses court bid to overturn SIU order to pay back R11.5 million "success fee"

Briefly News also reported that Hlaudi Motsoeneng who is the former SABC COO has lost his court bid to have the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) order to pay back R11.5 million.

The SIU investigated Motsoeneng for the mismanagement of funds at the public broadcaster.

In December 2021, the SIU ruled that Motsoeneng also had to pay an additional interest of 15.5% per annum calculated. The interest was calculated from the time he paid the money to himself in September 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News