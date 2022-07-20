Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has failed to get an order for him to pay back over R11 million overturned

This comes after the Special Investigation Unit found that Motsoeneng unlawful granted himself a "success fee"

South Africans believe that the former COO should stop stalling and pay back the money he owes

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Hlaudi Motsoeneng who is the former SABC COO has lost his court bid to have the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) order to pay back R11.5 million.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has no choice but to pay the public broadcaster over R11 million plus interest after losing a court bid. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

The SIU investigated Motsoeneng for the mismanagement of funds at the public broadcaster.

In December 2021, the SIU ruled that Motsoeneng also had to pay an additional interest of 15.5% per annum calculated. The interest was calculated from the time he paid the money to himself in September 2016.

According to TimesLIVE, Motsoeneng believes that he is innocent and sees no wrongdoing in paying himself what he calls a "success fee". Motsoeneng gave himself the "success fee" after negotiating a deal with Multichoice for broadcasting rights to SABC archives.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The SIU also established that during his tenure, Motsoeneng abused his power by irregularly hiring people and giving them unwarranted salary increases.

News24 reports that Motsoeneng's case was thrown out by the Gauteng High Court on Friday, 15 July with costs. He previously stated that he does not have the means to pay back the funds.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Motsoeneng:

@Mbuso21mbuso21 said:

"No money in the account anymore."

@911318 said:

He'll find a way to reverse it because "Hlaudi is intellectual. All the companies want Hlaudi to work for them because Hlaudi brings value." He said it himself, so rest assured he will change the opinions of all courts.

@zondimotha5 said:

"Just pay back the money bhuti and tell Brian to do the same after you've done it please."

@FransMaseko said:

"Zuma is no more protecting you. Just pay back our money."

@OllesBb said:

"The man who went all crazy at SABC and called it RET - firing pple willy-nilly."

@gezanimax said:

"Those who benefited from 90% local music , please help the guy, Hlaudi as COO was true pioneer of BEE."

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former SABC COO, impresses ‘Podcast and Chill’ listeners

Briefly News previously reported that Hlaudi Motsoeneng has blessed the Podcast and Chill listeners with some premium knowledge. Fans of the show cannot stop raving about the former chief operating officer of the SABC's interview with MacG.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng had a lot to say about the state of the county in his interview with MacG. The infamous former SABC employee is trending on Twitter as listeners reflect on some of the pearls of wisdom dropped on the show.

One of the most controversial statements made by Motsoeneng was that he feels South Africa is in need of mass change and that change will not happen with Cyril Ramaphosa as the president.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News