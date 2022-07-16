South Africans are not happy with the government's decision to adopt the Chinese power production model

The Chinese use multiple state-owned power companies that compete with each to drive down prices

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation with one person calling it the "stupidest idea ever"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government is considering adopting the Chinese government's solution to power production.

In China, a number of state-owned power companies compete with themselves to drive prices down and improve efficiency.

Gwede Mantashe revealed that South Africa would look at adopting the Chinese model of power production. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

According to The Daily Maverick, Gwede Mantashe suggested that this could be the way forward for South Africa. However, social media users were not convinced this was the best course of action.

Mantashe said that relying on the private sector would be a fatal error and the government must solve Eskom's problems according to eNCA.

This is what South Africans had to say about Eskom 2.0

@AeloJuss:

"This is by far the most stupid idea I have ever heard.

Just you thought they are done with their stupidity, they hit you with that famous line from Verimark "but wait there's more".

@skmediam:

"ANC: For me to fix the engine in your car, you must bring me your second car.

South Africa: Ok sir"

@LHoutkop:

"Lol I know what MamKhawula meant. Cyril failed to kill Eskom and get his handlers through IPPs to take over Eskom. He is now going for Eskom 2.0 to compete with original Eskom."

@Dukes_Mokoena:

"How do you create Eskom 2.0 whilst Eskom 1.0 is a mess and actually crushing to the ground.

Gwede Mantashe and his boss Cyril Ramaphosa need to go back to the drawing board. Importantly, they need to tell their advisers not to mock them like this."

@elton_newton:

"SA government has the money to fund Eskom 2.0 but don't have the money to fix the current Eskom...it's like a married broke guy who wants polygamy but can't afford his current wife."

President Cyril Ramaphosa consults energy experts to end rolling blackouts, plans to address the nation soon

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation over the country’s ongoing energy crisis. The presidency confirmed that the announcement would be made soon.

Spokesperson of the presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa is driving work that will result in a credible, tangible, measurable plan.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News