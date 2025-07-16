The cast and crew of Muvhango are currently in Venda shooting the final scenes of the award-winning TV show

The popular show is getting canned after 28 years, with the final episode set to air on 8 August 2025

South Africans and fans of the soapie previously took to social media to bid farewell to the Tshivenda soapie

'Muvhango' gets cancelled after 28 years.

Source: Instagram

The cast and crew of SABC2's cancelled soapie Muvhango are currently filming their final scenes in Venda.

The channel confirmed this year that the Tshivenda soapie is being canned after 28 years on television.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald revealed on Wednesday, 16 July, reported on his X account that the cast of the Tshivenda show is currently in Venda shooting the final scenes of the show.

South Africans bid farewell to the soapie

@cowen90 responded:

"Maybe they can cook up a series using the 7de Laan cast and Muvhango cast, something like Isidingo, The Estate, or old Scandal vibes. I'd love to see them navigate towards that, see actors' versatility while embracing their culture too."

@mitain1989 said:

"Wow, it's the end of an era. Muvhango is wrapping up after all these years! It's wild how long-running shows finally take their bow. And yeah."

@nusuigo1982 wrote:

"Big facts! SABC 2 has always set the bar for real representation."

@george_hensley8 replied:

"Remember when we talked about how rare that Venda soapie was? Still unmatched."

@GavinBrookswin wrote:

"I would probably say markets love a good finale hype, but this one hits different for fans."

@SLoveportrait said:

"Thank you, Muvhango, from far away you taught me so much about other cultures and society."

@anathi_sisana replied:

"Mam'Leleti Khumalo doesn't age, hey."

@PelisaS said:

"The Muvhango of Catherine and Azwindini's mom fighting over Mashudu's inheritance. When Mukondeleli wanted her son to take the throne. When Thandaza and Doobsie were fighting over Edward. When Aunt Doris came with dubious plans every other day, 'You must never!'. It was once great."

@HarleysuzieR responded:

"Damn, this show was so good. They lost the plot as well as the reason for the show. I mean, I am Venda myself, but I was not enjoying the show anymore to the point where I decided to stop watching it."

@n_lori2303 replied:

"Can somebody pls pass this memo to Generations and Uzalo because wow. I no longer even judge my grandmother for enjoying those Indians that speak Zulu, cause u know what, they're far more entertaining than these two shows, and they know when to stop, ay."

SABC2 soapie is currently filming in Limpopo.

Source: Instagram

Muvhango July spoiler: Teboho and Mulalo bid farewell to their son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that popular Muvhango character, Teboho, played by Liteboho Molise, will lose her son, Luruli Mukwevho, this July.

Luruli's father, played by Sydney Ramakuvela, will ask his brother, Azwindini Mukwevho (Gabriel Temudzani), to assist.

SABC has confirmed that the Tshivenda soapie has been cancelled for good after more than 20 years, and will be replaced with Pimville Queens.

