Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu had flown to the United States of America

The controversial figure filmed a hilarious interaction with a homeless man who asked for two dollars

The video left many people in stitches, and some questioned Ngizwe over his hilarious remarks

Ngizwe Mchunu was in America, where e filmed a funny encounter with a homeless man. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's most opinionated media personalities, Ngizwe Mchunu, had jetted off to the United States of America (USA).

The controversial figure had an encounter with a homeless man. He took a hilarious video of their interaction and posted it on TikTok. The video went viral and was re-shared on X (Twitter).

An X user @Boet_themba was left in tears by Ngiwe's remarks, where he called the beggar a phara. In the clip, Ngizwe said the man does not have a home to go to, after claiming he needed $2 to get home.

Mchunu then trolled him, saying he could only give him food, but the beggar walked away. He further made more remarks directed at the beggar, grouping all of them, saying they never want food, they always want cash instead.

Mzansi in stitches over Ngizwe's video

Peeps reacted to the video, saying Mchunu would never change. A few people found his video distasteful, saying that if the tables were to be turned, there would be uproar online.

Here are the reactions below:

@Cebiegh laughed:

"Why is he like this?"

@lwai886200 exclaimed:

"Awo kodwa Simakade (Oh, my God.)"

@slikhamu said:

"Lapho, he is drinking a soda, Mr no dollar or two."

@slikhamu laughed:

"Even in the States uhluphile u Ngizwe. Lazini I American nge phara. (He is troublesome even in the States. What does an American know about a phara.)

@Khabise_M stated:

"Man, I wanna visit small city in the states for an experience."

@Keona said:

"Where is Ngizwe from?"

@Am_Blujay argued:

"I don’t find humor in this going to another country and disrespect people there , it’s like an American coming to Africa to disrespect homeless people."

@RoninDexx said:

"Let an American come here and do this.... LOL."

Ngizwe Mchunu advises Floyd Shivambu

Meanwhile, Ngizwe Mchunu added his two cents in Floyd Shivambu's behaviour where politics is concerned. After Floyd's explosive press briefing on 19 June 2025, where he made allegations of drug abuse within the MK Party camp, Mchunu said he should refrain from letting anger control him.

"Floyd Shivambu, do not get angry and insult Zuma's kids. Even if you were there when they took drugs, it's unnecessary to insult them. Even if you know that Nhlamuhlo Ndhlela does nyaope, there really is no need," Mchunu advised.

"That is not political science, that is anger. Do not apply anger, apply principle. When you are in the public eye, let go of anger. If you really want to be a leader one day, do not even think of insulting Zuma's kids and MK Party leaders or Jacob Zuma himself. That is a big no," Mchunu said.

Ngizwe refuses to apologise to Sizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has engaged in several verbal attacks against Gqom music sensation Sizwe Mdlalose.

Mchunu made homophobic slurs directed at the Izithunywa hitmaker, all because he defended women when TikTokker Tamara dragged single mothers. Mchunu is still reportedly not backing down in calling out Sizwe Mdlalose, and he refuses to apologise to him.

