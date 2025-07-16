The South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of legendary actor Oscar Mgudlwa

The popular comedian is famously known for his roles on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy and The Black Door

Mgudlwa's brother confirmed the 50-year-old actor's cause of death on Wednesday, 16 July

South Africans are mourning the passing of legendary actor Oscar Mgudlwa, known as Maduphuthu, who passed away on Wednesday, 16 July, at the age of 50 years.

The family of the talented comedian, who previously shared details of his role on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy, has confirmed his cause of death.

According to the Daily Sun, Maduphuthu's brother, Sipho Mgudlwa, shared that his comedic brother passed away after a short illness.

Sipho also shares with the publication that his famous brother complained about breathing complications on Sunday, 13 July, and sadly died at the Rosenttenville hospital.

"We didn't expect his sudden death," said Sipho.

His family adds that Madluphuthu is survived by four children, three sisters, and a brother.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account that the legendary actor and comedian has died.

South Africans bid farewell to the comedian

@Kingsley__1550 responded:

"Ey man, that's sad, he made a killing when he made those movies. I remember seeing him driving in Daveyton without wearing glasses, and people were waving at him."

@sdu_mpembe said:

"Iyoh, so heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"Sorry, king. Sending my deepest, sincere condolences to you and your family during this difficult time."

@NdoniMabaso wrote:

"Omg, my deepest condolences to you and your family."

@SiceloMkhize7 wrote:

"Sincere condolences to you and the rest of the family."

@wakapalesaa replied:

"Bathong Madluphuthu? This is so sad, hle. May his soul rest in peace. I loved his comedy growing up."

@MceboSekgoto wrote:

"Joh, why seems like this month ifuna kuphela nabantu abaningi nkosiyami. May his soul rest in peace."

@Elidnas22 responded:

"Deepest condolences to your family, eyasenkambini. We lost an uncle, emaxhoseni," (in the Xhosa community).

@Tumi_Sedumedi replied:

"Heban, what happened to Madluphuthu? Rip and condolences to the family."

@nkuliwooli said:

"Yoh, when? How? I met this in Pretoria Heathfield back in 2007 or 2009. He was with 2 other guys. I heard them talking about creative ideas and stopped them next to a hobo playing a guitar. We had a drunken free-style session in the streets. And I never sew them again. RIP bro."

