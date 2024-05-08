Isitha has talented actor Oscar Mgudlwa, aka Madluphuthu, to its cast, playing the role of Jupiter, a hustler from ekasi

Madluphuthu, previously a script developer for the show, landed the role due to his suitability for the character

Social media buzzes with excitement as fans anticipate seeing Madluphuthu's comedic flair in his cameo role on Isitha

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African soapie Isitha is spicing things up by adding more talented actors to their star-studded cast. The latest addition to the show is the hilarious Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu.

Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa is the latest addition to 'Isitha'. Image: @real_madluphuthu

Source: Instagram

Madluphuthu joins Isitha

Isitha viewers are in for a treat as more stars are joining the show. Popular media personality Madluphuthu recently revealed that he joined the show.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Madluphuthu said he bagged the role while working as a script developer on the show's production team. The producers felt he was the perfect candidate to bring Jupiter to life.

Per the report, social media users are already over the moon and are looking forward to seeing more of their favourite doing what he does best.

Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa opens up about his new role

Oscar is excited to be playing the role of Jupiter on the popular show. Speaking about Jupiter, the star explained that it is a cameo role because he has several other commitments. He also revealed that he has more projects in the pipeline.

Regarding his character, Madluphuthu said there are some similarities between Oscar and Jupiter. He said:

"The difference between me, Oscar, and Jupiter is not much; they are from ekasi, they are hustlers, but Oscar is more an introvert, a bit shy, and Jupiter is someone who acts like Mr Know-it-all and likes to be the main man, and he's a bit naive."

Sicelo Buthelezi shares his experience after joining Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular Mzansi actor, musician and dancer Sicelo Buthelezi, popularly known as Seekay, is the latest addition to the award-winning telenovela Skeem Saam. The star recently got candid about his time on the show.

Sicelo Buthelezi has cemented his place as one of the most talented stars in South Africa. The musician who shot to stardom for his role as Teddy on Gomora has just joined Skeem Saam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News