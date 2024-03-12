Popular Mzansi actor Sicelo Buthelezi, known as Seekay, has joined Skeem Saam as Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla, a mischievous university student

Seekay described his experience on set as amazing, feeling at home in the new environment

Briefly News spoke to the show's publicity manager who said fans can expect to see Toby's character evolve from a confident and charming young man to someone entangled in serious societal issues

Popular Mzansi actor, musician and dancer Sicelo Buthelezi popularly known as Seekay is the latest addition to the award-winning telenovela Skeem Saam. The star recently got candid about his time on the show.

Sicelo Buthelezi has opened up about his new role on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @seekay_sa

Source: Instagram

Sicelo Buthelezi on his new role on Skeem Saam

Sicelo Buthelezi has cemented his place as one of the most talented stars in South Africa. The musician who shot to stardom for his role as Teddy on Gomora has just joined Skeem Saam.

The star who is set to make his debut next month plays the role of Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla, a mischievous university student who moves to Turfloop from Johannesburg.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Seekay said he is enjoying every minute on the set of the show. He also added that he is feeling at home.

"Having joined the Skeem Saam family has been amazing. It’s a different environment but it feels like home. I’m enjoying it."

Here's what fans can expect from Seekay's role

Briefly News spoke to the Skeem Saam publicity manager Sumaya Petersen Mogola who unpacked what Mzansi should look forward to the new addition.

"Fans can expect to see a young man who at first is a menace to society so to speak. He comes across confident and charming and seems like he can talk himself out of any situation.

"But as we get to know him the different layers of his character slowly reveal itself. We begin to understand his background, and why he does some of the things he does. Toby gets tangled in a really serious societal issue. You will see the story unfold on screen, but it is a social issue still deeply misunderstood, and Sicelo portrays this beautifully."

Mogola also added that Sicelo's performance as Toby aligns with the overall themes and narrative direction of the show because one of Skeem Saam’s narratives, is to tell stories that affect societies.

"One of Skeem Saam’s narratives, is to tell stories that affect societies. Stories that are real. And sometimes stories that people are uncomfortable to face. And Toby’s character portrays this perfectly and in line with what the show stands for."

