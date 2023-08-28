Media personality Bonang Matheba shared the trailer for the next episode of her YouTube series, B'Dazzled

In the trailer, the TV and radio presenter took a trip to Cape Town and visited YFM studios and also did some work for The House Of BNG

She previously shared why she had to put the show on hold as the country was mourning the death of AKA

Bonang Matheba excited B'Dazzled fans when she dropped the trailer for the upcoming episode.

Bonang Matheba is taking her YouTube seriously as the next episode is about to drop. Image: @bonang_m

B'Dazzled episode 3 trailer drops

On 28 August, Bonang Matheba gave fans a taste of what's to come on the third episode of B'Dazzled.

It is a YouTube show where the TV and radio presenter documents her work and career, giving fans an exclusive look behind the scenes.

In the trailer, Bonang took a trip to Cape Town, where she did some promotional work for The House Of BNG. The pictures were also shared on her Instagram page as well.

Bonang then touched down at the YFM studios, where she put her radio skills to the test.

Watch the trailer below:

Why Bonang put a hole on B'Dazzled

Matheba previously shared why she had to put the show on hold as the country was mourning the death of AKA.

Bonang was a guest on YFM's The Way Up breakfast show, where she lifted the lid on the delays of the YouTube show. Part of the delays was due to her busy schedule, love life and travelling.

Another factor was that the country was mourning AKA.

“I had to put it (YouTube) on hold because our country was mourning.”

Bonang speaks fondly of her career

The media personality was a guest on Metro FM where she shared how much she spent on her Miss SA gown.

The decision was mainly influenced by her longevity in the industry and how she has achieved all that she has.

Bonang spent spent $3200 (about R60 000) on the opening dress.

"I planned for this, it's my job, this is what I do. This is for me, it's my Superbowl performance. We're dressing for where we want to go, not for where we are."

Bonang pulls 1 million viewers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Miss SA finale broke the record for attracting one million viewers.

Many gave Bonang Matheba a round of applause for her excellent presenting skills.

