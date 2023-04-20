Bonang Matheba announced the release date of the second episode of B*Dazzled 2.0 after a delay due

Matheba revealed the reason behind B*Dazzled 2.0 's new episode delay during a YFM interview

Fans eagerly await the upcoming episode of Bonang Matheba's YouTube show for more glamour and drama

South Africa's beloved media personality and veteran broadcaster, Bonang Matheba, has been making waves with her YouTube-based reality show, B*Dazzled 2.0.

ZAlebs reports that after a three-month wait since the first episode's release, fans have eagerly anticipated the vlogging-style series's next instalment. Matheba recently revealed the real reason for the delay and shared the much-awaited release date for the second episode.

In a recent interview on YFM's The Way Up breakfast show, Matheba explained that the delay in releasing the second episode was partly due to her busy schedule, including dating and travelling.

In a recent tweet, Bonang thanked fans for listening in:

"Thank you for tuning in!! Sooooo fun ❤️ #BonangOnYfm"

Queen B also revealed that another significant factor was the country's mourning in light of the passing of rapper AKA, which profoundly impacted her and the nation as a whole.

Despite the challenges, Matheba assured her subscribers and fans that the new episode of B*Dazzled 2.0 is coming. She even confirmed that the interview on YFM was recorded as part of the upcoming episode's content.

The release date has been set for Friday, April 28, 2023, creating anticipation and excitement among her dedicated fan base.

