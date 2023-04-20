Vuyo Ngcukana, known for his role as Schumacher on The Queen , makes a triumphant return to television after the series ended

Ngcukana's new show, 1802: Love Defies Time, set to premiere in May on 1Magic, promises to be a captivating Xhosa love story with fantasy and mythology elements

Fans eagerly anticipate Vuyo Ngcukana's TV comeback, after a hiatus from the small screen

Vuyo Ngcukana is back on TV with a Xhosa love story. Images: @vuyomse

Source: Instagram

Vuyo Ngcukana, best known for his role as Schumacher on The Queen, has made a TV comeback in a new show called 1802: Love Defies Time. The actor had been on a hiatus since the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen ended on January 13, leaving fans itching to see him on the small screen again.

Schumacher is back on the small screen

TimesLive reports that in an interview with Metro FM, Vuyo explained that people only know him as Schumacher, the character he portrayed on The Queen for seven years. He added that the reason Schumacher became so popular was that he was relatable to many people, as he taught viewers that human beings are complex.

Vuyo took to his social media to reveal that he had landed a role on a new show, 1802: Love Defies Time. The Xhosa love story, set to premiere on 1Magic in May, follows two star-crossed lovers as they travel through time in search of their destiny, with elements of fantasy and mythology.

Vuyo announces new show on Instagram

Vuyo said:

"You guys have been asking “What’s next” and now I can finally give you an answer. Welcome to 1802-Love Defies Time. @hela_media brings a new and exciting show, catch it on @1magictv 20:30 Monday - Wednesday every week, it premiers on 1 May 2023."

Speaking about his character in the new show, Vuyo said that while there had been many shows that played similar themes, 1802: Love Defies Time would give viewers nostalgia. The show promises to be captivating and unique, and fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere in May.

Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman allegedly split after 5 years, The Queen star denies cheating claims

Briefly News reported on Vuyo's alleged split from Renate Stuurman.

Vuyo Ngcukana and his girlfriend, Renate Stuurman, sparked breakup rumours after deleting their pictures on their social media pages.

The rumoured ex-lovers had been together for five years.

