Vuyo Ngcukana and his longtime girlfriend, Renate Stuurman, have allegedly ended their relationship

The famous lovers were together for five years, and cheating allegations were made against Vuyo

People close to Vuyo and Renate said The Queen's cancellation was also the cause of the breakup

Vuyo Ngcukana and his girlfriend, Renate Stuurman, sparked breakup rumours after deleting their pictures on their social media pages.

Vuyo Ngcukana allegedly called it quits because of infidelity. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @vuyomse

The rumoured ex-lovers had been together for five years. Briefly News reported in 2022 that Vuyo declared his love for Renate on social media during their fifth anniversary by sharing cute photos of their long-term relationship. The Mzansi actor even called Renate the best thing that has ever happened to him.

Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman reportedly end their five-year relationship.

According to ZAlebs, people close to the pair told Sunday World that Vuyo and Renate called their relationship quits. The sources claimed that infidelity and cheating were the causes of the breakup:

“He cheated. One of the friends told me that, but I don’t believe it, he was too in love.”

Another source was quoted by Zalebs saying:

“He denied cheating on her with a woman who is said to be much older than her."

Vuyo Ngcukana allegedly going through a difficult time after The Queen was cancelled

The friends who leaked Vuyo and Renate's breakup also told Zimoja Lezinto that The Queen not being renewed also caused a strain in the famous couple's relationship. The friends suggested that Vuyo had difficulty accepting that he needed to return to the casting room after the Mzansi Magic telenovela ended.

“When the show came to an end, he was miserable. He is a good-looking oke, but looks don’t always count.”

