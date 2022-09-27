The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana popular known as Schumacher in the hit telenovela took to social media to show off his cute relationship with his girlfriend

Vuyo is currently actress and Renate Stuuraman who according to the viral post, he can't live without her

South African netizens have flocked to Vuyo's post to shower the adorable couple with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

‘The Queen’ actor Vuyo Ngcukana has declared his undying love for lover Renate Stuurman on social media. Image: @vuyomse

Source: Instagram

The Queen star Vuyo Ngcukana, better known as Schumacher on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, has taken to Instagram to declare his love for his bae Renate Stuurman.

The talented actor shared a video of their adorable photos over the years. The lovers were celebrating their anniversary, according to the comments. Vuyo said the following sweet words to Renate:

"When I tell you I love you I don’t say it out of habit I say it to remind you that you are the best thing that has ever happened to me ♥️"

On Instagram, Vuyo Ngcukana shared this magnetic post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African celebs and netizens gush about the lovely couple

@pearlmodiadie said:

"So beautiful"

@mslelob shared:

"Love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@herba_0mhle wrote:

"How I love your love mara, y'all make me a believer "

@senz_m posted:

"You look really good together!❤️ Blessings!!!"

@keitu1st replied:

"May God bless this couple, to many more anniversaries"

@nan_gam_so commented:

"This is one solid relationship ❤️❤️ MAKWANDE"

@kirstyswiss also said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ So special. To a lifetime together "

@the_blessed_sbahle also shared:

"She’s good for you this one Mr Vuyo Keep her❤️ and Happy Anniversary ❤️"

@hope_nemushiru also wrote:

" I love how you love each other."

@thandibob also commented:

"Love is beautiful especially when two people love each other ❤️❤️❤️"

@kamo.magabane added:

"@vuyomse this is just sooooo beautiful to see. May your relationship be protected and may your love for each other intensify every year Happy Anniversary to you and @renatestuurman. Le bantle"

Makhadzi says social media trolls must stop attacking her looks by calling her ugly

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has retaliated against those who have attempted to bring her down after she has invested her blood, sweat, and tears into her now successful career.

The Ghanama singer opened up to TshisaLIVE about the trolls who have been mocking her physical appearance. She retaliated by declaring her love for herself and her body and skin.

Makhadzi went on to say that nothing can bring her down because the number of people who genuinely love her far outnumber those who regularly slam her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News