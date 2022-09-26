Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni posted a snap of himself and his bae rocking matching traditional outfits

The well-educated man has appeared as a guest on many South African news channels to discuss what's happening within the government

Peeps loved the picture of the pair, with many folks giving him compliments throughout the comment section

Wearing an outfit well-coordinated with your special person will always be a big flex. That's what political analyst Lukhona Mnguni did with his bae and received praise from his many followers.

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni wore a matching outfit with his loved ones, which South Africans loved. Images: @LukhonaMnguni/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The experienced political analyst shared the snap in a Twitter post with a caption that perfectly describes the pic:

"Ziyakhala ke manje "

Lukhona has made quite the name for himself throughout the South African media landscape, writing features for newspapers such as the Sunday Times and appearing on broadcast news channels like ENCA and SABC News.

The outfits are amazing separately but are absolutely stunning together. They both possess the same pattern style, while Lukhona wears a white shirt so as not to overdo the colorful additions on the clothes.

Folks across Mzansi came in droves to compliment the pair on their snazzy get-up. See the comments below:

@Gjing_superman said:

"Besides being a political analyst, yaz people don't know you have struggle credentials. Hard earned at UKZN "

@kagees111nw commented:

"Insurance policy when you go to wedding no mistaken identity we know who came with whom "

@Solly59928980 mentioned:

"We are not short. We are just grounded and close to mother nature, hence we are full of energy. "

@LetuOfentse shared:

"You guys look great."

@MusaMayayise commented:

"This is how guests show up at the wedding, beautiful outfits "

@ntsime_manyane posted:

"Absolutely stunning My big brother."

@MatselaS said:

"Best couple of the decade neee."

@Mivusiwe shared:

" 'Zizokwenza umatch-match myeni wam!' "

@Siphesi19750547 mentioned:

"THAT OUR TOP PRIORITY MY GUY, WE NEED TO RUN THAT THING BY THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊"

