A TikTok video shows an adorable toddler's comedic attempt to outrun a playful dog in a hilarious chase

The furry animal's enthusiastic attempts at play were interpreted as an attack by the kid and that led to a chase

The clip sparked a lively discussion, with some people expressing concern about the frightened kid

A toddler was recorded fleeing from an overexcited dog. Image: @keigh24

Source: TikTok

A toddler made a grand escape from an overexcited dog! The video kicks off with the puppy bringing its A-game into the playtime department.

Little kid runs away from a dog

But here's where the fun begins: the toddler misinterpreted the whole situation, and decided it's time for a wild getaway.

The scared kiddo started pacing around, determined to outrun the dog's relentless pursuit. The puppy thought it was all a game, and continued its playful antics, blissfully unaware that the child was terrifying.

Video of dog chase amuses Mzansi

This TikTok video posted by @keigh24 is racking up the laughs, with thousands of viewers discussing the hilarity of toddler vs. puppy showdown.

Watch the video below:

Toddler and puppy encounter sparks talks

But hey, in the world of viral videos, there's always a debate brewing. Some folks are worried about the potential trauma the incident will cause to the kid, while others are just here for the pure, unfiltered hilarity.

@thabilemoleko0 said:

"Pelo yaka e bohloko."

@wakanda commented:

"Shame and the dog just wants to play."

@OwaThandi wrote:

"The fear in his eyes says it all.❤️"

@mkbnp stated:

"Wow, it really loves him!"

@Tshego3 asked

"Why o sa kuke ngwana mare, keleng?"

@kedipule359 mentioned:

"Keitumetse aahle, pelo yaka ya ba bohloko hore hle."

@hlogza81 added:

"Child abuse"

@veniceprincesedib commented:

"Le tlaiša ngwana nara."

