Thuso Mbedu has been sharing her exciting European travel adventures on Instagram, with stunning snaps and videos

The actress also debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle, which got thumbs up from her millions of followers

Thuso's posts not only showcased the beauty of Croatia and France but her undeniable natural beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thuso Mbedu lived it up in Europe. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

South African actress, Thuso Mbedu, has been living it up in Europe and sharing her exciting adventures with fans on Instagram.

Thuso Mbedu shares travel journey through Europe

Recently, Thuso embarked on a trip to Croatia and France and hasn't missed a beat regarding keeping her followers updated.

Through a series of stunning pictures and videos, Thuso has been sharing her travel experiences, giving netizens a glimpse into her European escapades.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Among the highlights of the actress' trip was her stunning new platinum blonde buzz cut, which she proudly flaunted in her Instagram posts.

Thuso Mbedu wows Instagram followers with blonde hair

Fans couldn't help but gush over her bold new look, expressing their admiration and awe in the comment section.

Some showered her with well wishes for safe travels and an enjoyable trip.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi loves Thuso' Mbedu's new hairstyle and trip

@violetlollii said:

"That hair colour on you is everything beautiful kind gorgeous. Thuso you need to play Storm from X-men in a movie!

@mrhumble2023 commented:

"May heaven oprn bigger things for you I always pray. Love you endlessly, stay safe.❤️"

@dimpleszan mentioned:

"It’s the hair for me.❤️"

@joel_6948 added:

"Welcome to Paris Queen!"

@chineduora posted:

"The Queen. You need a summer hat to prevent ur eyes from sunlight. Cheers."

@curiously_conscious_carlyn wrote:

"Exceptional outfit, you look incredible.❤️"

@knaomin stated:

"This dress is beautiful!"

@sethu4513 said:

"I hope I'm not late. Happy birthday to you beautiful, may God bless you with many more HAPPY YEARS to come.❤️"

Thuso Mbedu’s 32nd birthday: A year of success and gratitude celebrated on reflective Instagram post

In another article, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa's favourite actresses, Thuso Mbedu, celebrated her 32nd birthday by reflecting on her achievements and successes in the past year.

Mbedu, whose astronomical rise to superstardom is nothing short of inspiring, shared the screen with Hollywood giants like Viola Davis, has won awards and graced the covers of world-class magazines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News