Thuso Mbedu changed up her hairstyle and took to her Instagram page to show off the new daring look

The South African-born Hollywood actress posted seven pictures and a video rocking a brush cut

Local celebrities, including former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, gushed over Thuso's beauty in the comments

Thuso Mbedu showed off her new look on Instagram. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Thuso Mbedu is Mzansi's darling, and people love witnessing her journey as an actress in the US and remain glued to her socials.

Thuso Mbedu stuns Mzansi with short hair

The gorgeous actress recently attended an event for a luggage brand Away and posted Instagram pictures and a video of her evening look.

Followers of The Woman King star could help but notice that she cut off all her hair and headed to the comments to admire her natural beauty.

Mzansi people said the short hair displayed Thuso's striking features and raved about the snaps taken next to her recently bought green Porsche.

South African celebs flatter Thuso Mbedu on Instagram

Media personalities like renowned actress Nthathi Moshesh and Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida gave the haircut the thumbs up. Nthathi wrote:

"The short hair the smile, the car, the amazing young woman, I mean."

See the Instagram pictures below:

Thuso's fans rave about her new hairstyle

@shudufhadzomusida said:

"Congratulations on your face."

@nthatimoshesh wrote:

"The short hair the smile the car the amazing young woman I mean. "

@usuku_oluhle asked:

"Thuso, tell me, how does a 32-year-old unapologetically look like a 16-year-old like this?"

@betcy_shilrah stated:

"Thuso you're 18 and no one can tell me otherwise."

@pamela_mtanga added:

"What a stunning woman."

@danielmoyo96's commented:

"Waal you are looking beautiful with short hair."

@ginablinkscuts8 shared:

" I love you @thuso.mbedu the lemon colour is popping."

@gettan_wala_deep wrote:

"I'm your biggest fan, looking so cute and please reply."

