A photo of Thuso Mbedu hanging out with American celebrities at the 2023 Oscars is making the rounds on Twitter.

Mzansi peeps were shocked to learn that Mbedu mingled with Hollywood A-listers at the Academy Awards on March 13

Peeps said Thuso's career has skyrocketed since she starred in The Underground Railroad and The Woman King

Thuso Mbedu is reaping the rewards of her efforts, as she was spotted with Hollywood royalty at the Oscars on March 13, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Mzansi is extremely proud of Thuso Mbedu after seeing her hang out with big American names at the Academy Awards 2023. Image: Momodu Mansaray and Lione Hahn

On Twitter, @odedanilo posted a photo of Thuso with Hollywood A-listers. Michael B. Jordan from Black Panther, singers Halle and Chloe, Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, and many other well-known faces were all smiling and breathing the same air as our South African princess, Thuso.

Mzansi proud of Thuso Mbedu after she hung out with Hollywood's biggest names at the Oscars

@MSENTIFICATI9N said:

"She's a star."

@GeorgeBeatsSA shared:

"So happy for her ❤️"

@Sako_za posted:

"An inspirational A-lister."

@MsKatlegoLele replied:

"Listen, when we talk of inspiration, it definitely has to be her. I love that she keeps on winning."

@MadlalalaAndile commented:

"She's living the best life."

@ntswaki_50 wrote:

"She's an inspiration and she shows us that through hard work any dream is possible ❤"

@rm__lebo commented:

"She was destined for greatness."

@ZiyandaSib57333 added:

"She is really flying the South African flag high ❤️"

Thuso Mbedu's big break in Hollywood

Before her role alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King, Thuso starred in The Underground Railroad. She played the lead role, Cora and made history by becoming the first South African woman to lead an American series.

According to Deadline, the role got her recognised in Hollywood as she bagged the Independent Spirit Award, Gotham Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award.

Thuso proved that she's unstoppable, and her role Nawi in the film The Woman King won her Outstanding Breakthrough Actress category at the 23rd annual Black Reel Awards. The movie also earned Mbedu a spot on the New York Times' Top 10 Best Actors of 2022, reported EWN.

Thuso Mbedu attends Elton John's Oscars party that raised R164 Million for AIDS, posts pictures on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu was one of the presenters at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 12.

The actress wore a beautiful dress by a South African designer and Haute Afrika and posted three pictures taken from the star-studded charity event.

Thuso took the stage with US actress Brooke Shields and highlighted the importance of raising awareness and money to help fight HIV/AIDS.

