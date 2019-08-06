Penny Lebyane's age, Robert Marawa, husband, house and net worth

Penny Lebyane is an outspoken media personality from South Africa. She has worked for multiple media houses in her long-running career. She also owns a media house and is actively involved in charity and volunteer work.

Penny Lebyane is a sought-after media personality in South Africa. She is best known as a judge on M-Net's Idols SA and for her work as a DJ on Metro FM.

Full name Penny Matshidiso Lebyane Gender Female Date of birth 25th December 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Bushbuckridge, Ehlanzeni District, Mpumalanga Current residence Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Ali Naka Children 2 Siblings 3 Alma mater Thaba Jabula High School and the University of South Africa Profession Radio DJ, media personality, and former television judge Instagram @pennylebyane

Penny Lebyane's biography

Penny Matshidiso Lebyane is a radio disc jockey, media personality, and former television judge. People love her outspoken nature and passion for good music.

How old is Penny Lebyane?

Penny Lebyane's age is 46 years as of 2022. She was born on 25th December 1976, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Penny Lebyane from?

The media personality is from South Africa, and her nationality is South African. She was born in Bushbuckridge, Ehlanzeni District, Mpumalanga and raised in KwaZulu-Natal province.

She resides in Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa with her kids. She has two brothers and one sister.

Educational background

The radio DJ went to a local primary school. She later joined Thaba Jabula High School, where she was actively involved in debating, athletics, and drama.

After graduating high school, she joined the University of South Africa (UNISA) for a National Diploma in Public Relations, Communication and Media Studies. She graduated from UNISA in 1997.

Where does Penny Lebyane work?

Lebyane works as a broadcaster for her media house called the Penny Lebyane Company. She founded the firm in November 1997 and has been running it for over two and half decades.

Before becoming a full-time broadcaster in her media house, she also worked for other media houses. She was an on-air radio personality on Metro FM from November 1998 to March 2010.

She worked at Metro FM for 11 years and five months. During this period, she was a creative writer, producer, and presenter of a lifestyle show. She was also a DJ. Her areas of specialisation were fashion, women's issues, and music.

Between February 2010 and April 2013, she worked for SABC2 as a talk show host, inspirational speaker, writer, lifestyle contributor, and MC. She also worked as a radio personality on Phly One Entert.

She was once a judge on M-Net's Idols SA. She recently announced she would be hosting the third season of BET Africa's The Big Secret. The show encourages South Africans to share their darkest secrets with their family, friends, and colleagues.

Penny Lebyane's net worth

While it is apparent that the radio DJ has raked large amounts of money from her long-running career, there is no official communication about her net worth.

She has used her money to purchase assets, including a house. Penny Lebyane's house is located in Randburg Municipality in Gauteng province.

Who is Penny Lebyane's husband?

The media personality is single and has never been married before. Many people erroneously thought she was married to her ex-partner. When the relationship went south, people claimed that Penny Lebyane's marriage was in shambles.

Who is Penny Lebyane's baby daddy?

The media personality's ex-partner and baby daddy is Ali Naka. The two, who have since broken up, have two kids together.

Controversies

The media personality is not new to controversy. She recently sparked a hot debate and anger when she made subtle shade at some of Mzansi celebrities. She called many of them drunkards and called them out for wasting their lives.

Penny Lebyane and Robert Marawa also battled heads after Minister Nathi Mthethwa unveiled an R22 million flag project. While many people criticised the project, Lebyane seemed to support it.

She argued that the minister's critics failed to reason logically and were basing their arguments on their dislike for Mthethwa. Broadcaster Robert Marawa responded to her tweet and expressed distaste for Lebyane’s defense of the minister. People applauded Marawa.

Healthy living

The media personality is into fitness and healthy living. She works out to keep fit. In 2021, she was on a mission to get a flat tummy. She dealt with stubborn belly fat for a while.

The doctor confirmed she was having a hard time achieving the desired results because she had an umbilical hernia which needed repairing.

Penny Lebyane is a seasoned media personality from South Africa. People know her as a DJ on Metro FM. Most recently, she is the host of The Big Secret on BET Africa.

