The MK Party has filed a court application to remove Mary Phadi from her leadership in Mpumalanga and in the provincial legislature

Zuma removed her from her position as the party's provincial convenor, and she won a court case which ordered her reinstatement

The party continues its internal battle for power in the province, and South Africans were not impressed

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma is fighting to remove Mary Phadi from the party's structures. Images: @IG:Joy-Zelda/ X and Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party continues its leadership battle in Mpumalanga after it filed an application to remove Mary Phadi from its leadership structures.

MK Party fights to oust Mary Phadi

According to the SABC News, the party filed an application after Phadi was removed as the Mpumalanga convenor. Floyd Shivambu, who was recently removed as the party's secretary general, said that he was instructed when he was appointed to write the letter removing Phadi from her position.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The party is filing a counter-application to remove her from her position. Phadi recently said that Zuma gave her the blessing to lead the party in Mpumalanga. However, in an affidavit, Zuma said that she was a suspicious applicant and denied that she was a disciplined MK Party member.

Zuma also confirmed the leadership of Busi Mkhwebane. She was appointed as the MK Party's Mpumalanga convenor after she joined the party when she left the Economic Freedom Fighters. He said Mkhwebane's appointment is legally valid.

Jacob Zuma is adamant that Mary Phadi is not a leader in the party. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Removal not a surprise: analyst

Political analyst Dr Levi Ndou said her removal is not surprising. He added that Phadi was among the long list of party members who were removed as leaders or redeployed. Phadi has also clashed with other leaders in the party. She recently accused Deputy President Dr John Hlophe of making unwanted sexual advances.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on social media were not impressed with the party's constant internal conflict, which has seen a flurry of leaders and members either removed or redeployed.

PatrioticGirl said:

"Whoever thinks MK is the solution for this country is crazy."

Hlubi said:

"What the hell is going on here? People who wasted their votes with this party must be beyond annoying."

Mark Forty2 said:

"Confusion par excellence. At this point, black people can forget about this politics thing. This is nonsense."

Zemveli asked:

"So people gave MK the power to be the opposition party and they don't know what to do with that power but internal fighting?"

Oliphant said:

"She was excited about Floyd's isolation by MKP, not knowing she was next to be shown the door."

MK Party condemns the United States' attack on Iran

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party slammed the United States' attack on Iran. This was after US President Donald Trump announced that three nuclear sites were attacked.

The party accused the US of declaring war against Iran. It is called the unsanctioned attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News