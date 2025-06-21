South Africans shared different theories on who could be behind the murder of Sinethemba Mpambane, the Walter Sisulu University's deputy vice-chancellor

Mpambane was gunned out outside of the varsity's Mthatha campus in the Eastern Cape on 19 June 2025

South African police service general Fannie Masemola said the police established a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the killing

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE —South Africans suspected that someone close to Sinethemba Mpambane, the Walter Sisulu University's vice chancellor, was behind his death. Mpambane was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on the campus on 19 June 2025. The police have established a specialised task force to investigate the killing.

SAPS established task team to probe the hit

According to SABC News, the South African Police Service's National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced that the police have established a task force that will investigate the death of Mpambane. Mpambane was reportedly killed on campus.

Masemola also said that he had R27,000 on him when he was attacked, but was not taken. His cellphones and laptops were still in his possession when the police found him on the scene.

The National Commissioner said that it was not a robbery but suspected another reason. He said that the investigation team involves members of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and other units.

Fannie Masemola spoke about the recent WSU shooting. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What's been happening at WSU recently?

This university has been in the spotlight since Sisonke Mbolekwa, a student, was gunned down during protests. Students protested the alleged mistreatment by the campus manager, and they marched on campus. The campus manager reportedly shot and killed Mbolekwa.

The university said that Mbolekwa was not a student at the university. It also said that the students did not submit a letter of demand and grievance before they protested.

South Africans share theories

Netizens, commenting on SABC News, shared their theories of who killed Mpambane.

Kat Katlego Ya Badimo said:

"They must check the cell phone of his colleagues."

Rethabile Moleko said:

"My opinion is that the culprit always wanted to take him out, so he used this opportunity after the strike took place, so it may seem like it's one of the students retaliating."

Unathi Phawu Futshane asked:

"Was a special team established even when the boy was killed?"

Siphamandla Mlungisi said:

"Inside job."

Siyavuya Makubalo said:

"I think the issue of safety and security on that campus will now be taken seriously."

WSU shooting suspect released on bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' Member of Parliament, Sihle Lonzi, slammed the courts after the Walter Sisulu University shooting suspect was released on bail.

The suspect appeared before the Mthatha Magistrates Court on 3 June and was given bail. Lonzi said the university must appear before Parliament to explain the shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News