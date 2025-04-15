The Walter Sisulu University denied that the person who was shot on campus during a protest was a student

The unidentified person was gunned down on 15 April 2025 when students protested the Walter Sisulu University Mthatha campus manager

He has been accused of misconduct and unfairly treating students, including threatening them and allegedly shooting another student

The Walter Sisulu University said the person who was shot during the campus protest was not a student. Image: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) denied that the person who was killed during the protest at the Mthatha campus on 15 April 2025 was a student or a staff member. It also condemned the incident and said a staff member's wife was injured during the protest.

WSU speaks up about campus shooting

The university's spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo released a statement about the protest and the shooting that took place on campus. The university said no prior notice was given, and no letter of grievance or demand was submitted to the university by the students. The person who was shot and killed during the protest was not a registered student or a staff member.

Staff member's wife attacked

Tukwayo said a group of students forcefully entered the manager's residence. The staff member's wife was hit on the head with a rock and was taken to hospital. He and his young children were rescued by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The university condemned all forms of violence and disruption that endangered the lives of staff and students.

No arrests were made: SAPS

According to SABC News, the police have not made an arrest following the shooting. Spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the residence manager fired shots, and the alleged student was killed. She confirmed that the police are attempting to manage the students ,who wanted to block the N2.

However, the Student Representative Council's (SRC) Themba Zikhali said the residence manager did not fire any warning shots. He also said they have evidence that he started shooting without warning.

In March, students from Wits University protested against the institution. They accused it of financially excluding them, and they disrupted classes during their protest.

The Walter Sisulu University condemned violence during the protest. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to the shooting

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post slammed the students who protested at the manager's house.

Andile Velem said:

"WSU is like Gomora. Students are so unruly. they have a dispute in campus and they close the N2 to inconvenience motorists."

Melusi T said:

"I know the student's might be struggling, but protesting at someone's private home is not a goods idea."

Dean Mohale said:

"People should protest without being violent."

Zeb Jangili said:

"WSU has a protest every week. I don't know when they attend classes."

Phuti Fisha said:

"You take a child to school to learn and they come back home dead."

