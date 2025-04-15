Three students from the Mthatha campus of the Walter Sisulu University were shot and one was killed during the incident

The shooting reportedly happened during a protest by the students who protested against the campus manager's alleged misconduct

They accused him of mismanaging the campus and mistreating the students, and alleged that he previously shot a student

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A student was killed during protests at the Walter Sisulu University. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — Three students were shot and one was killed on 15 April 2025 when students protested against the campus manager.

What happened at the Walter Sisulu University?

According to Newzroom Afrika, the protest broke out at the Mthatha campus of the university. The students accused the residence manager of misconduct and have demanded that he be removed from the campus. One of the students said a student was shot and hospitalised three weeks prior to the protest.

When the incident was reported, the university said the shooting would be investigated. He has also been accused of threatening the student. Students also complained that the campus manager had prevented students from having visitors.

The manager was also accused of mistreating students and of misconduct against female students. The students protested in the early hours of the morning when one of them was shot and killed on the spot and three others were injured. Students blocked entry to the university campus.

Protesting Walter Sisulu University students burned a car. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Previous university protests

Wits University students disrupted class in February to protest against being financially excluded from the institution.

A month later, University of Cape Town students also protested against financial inclusion and blocked several entrances while protesting.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on social media shared their views on the protest.

Success Mutanigwa Ravele said:

"This is very bad. Poor parents send their children to university to acquire knowledge, not to be killed."

Mkhangisa Philani said:

"I'm not sure who taught us to be violent during protests, but a lot can be avoided if ewe learn to protest peacefully without damaging property or trying to ham those we want removed from their positions."

Chihera WaSamaita Mai TJ asked:

"Who in their right mind fires live ammunition at students?"

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"Imagine sending your child to a school and he/she comes back in a casket."

Ernestina Theko asked:

"Who is crazy enough to fire live ammunition at a student protest?"

