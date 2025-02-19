Over 600 UCT students started protesting against financial blocks on Monday morning

The scholars marched from the university’s main campus, blocking several entrances and disturbing lectures

Some South Africans were against the protest and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on TikTok

The University of Cape Town is South Africa’s most prestigious higher education institution.

SA shared their thoughts on the ongoing UCT protests. Image: @jacoblund/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Many well-known scholars are products of UCT known to only accept students with exceptional academic achievements.

Mzansi calls out students protesting against financial blocks

South Africa’s most prestigious university has been making headlines since Monday. The University of Cape Town has agitated their students after academically excluding them in the new academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Over 600 students marched from the main campus in Rondebosch to protest against financial exclusion, student debt and accommodation. All races came together to fight the institution by blocking entrances to the university and distributing online classes.

Although South Africans were moved by the unity of young people, some were outraged by how the scholars decreased the value of the university. The “privileged” individuals refused to understand why the students protested instead of accepting their situation.

Other institutions like the Cape Peninsula University of Technology faced similar challenges where their students slept in front of their campuses for two weeks amid accommodations issues and NSFAS funding. In the midst of criticism online, UCT students continued their fight a decade after the Fees Must Fall movement in 2015, calling for affordable and decolonised education.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi calls out UCT students protesting against financial blocks

Social media users were not impressed by the ongoing UCT protest:

Mzansi disappointed by protesting UCT students. Image: @Frank Herholdt

Source: Getty Images

@therealnoobmaster69 commented:

“I have no sympathy with these people. I also struggle with finances, but I got a full-time job, and now I'm doing distance learning. Much easier for me too to go and protest for handouts.”

@Anexa asked:

“You do realise that if they would scrap the fees owed for last year or sequence every year, then they will eventually keep increasing the fee cost to make up for the lost money?”

@𝓫𝓾𝓱𝓵𝓮_𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼🌹replied:

“Trust me, they definitely can afford it. The number of matrics that are going to register at universities, not just UCT, that require registration fees is a lot, and many still get rejected. Come on now!”

@leonie.ferreira said:

“How is it possible that so many passed with matric exemption? I'm not paying for anyone's varsity fees, sorry. That's for the parent's bill or go work part-time!”

@Felix jones said:

“There isn't enough place, simple.”

@Nando Fabio shared:

“Protests numbers are huge while graduates numbers are small.”

@siya commented:

“The value of UCT has decreased.”

3 More university-related stories by Briefly News

Registered Cape Peninsula University of Technology scholars have been sleeping outside their campuses amid accommodation issues

Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology shared their experience amid the chaotic beginning of the school year

South Africans shared their thoughts on a mother who rejoiced after her daughter got rejected by the University of Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News