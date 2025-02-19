Global site navigation

“The Value of UCT Decreased”: Mzansi Calls Out Students Protesting Against Financial Blocks
People

“The Value of UCT Decreased”: Mzansi Calls Out Students Protesting Against Financial Blocks

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • Over 600 UCT students started protesting against financial blocks on Monday morning 
  • The scholars marched from the university’s main campus, blocking several entrances and disturbing lectures 
  • Some South Africans were against the protest and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on TikTok

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

The University of Cape Town is South Africa’s most prestigious higher education institution.

SA reacts to UCT student protest
SA shared their thoughts on the ongoing UCT protests. Image: @jacoblund/Getty
Source: Getty Images

Many well-known scholars are products of UCT known to only accept students with exceptional academic achievements.

Mzansi calls out students protesting against financial blocks

South Africa’s most prestigious university has been making headlines since Monday. The University of Cape Town has agitated their students after academically excluding them in the new academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Over 600 students marched from the main campus in Rondebosch to protest against financial exclusion, student debt and accommodation. All races came together to fight the institution by blocking entrances to the university and distributing online classes.

Read also

"She deserves a TV slot": UWC students amazed after spotting famous SA content creator on campus

Although South Africans were moved by the unity of young people, some were outraged by how the scholars decreased the value of the university. The “privileged” individuals refused to understand why the students protested instead of accepting their situation.

Other institutions like the Cape Peninsula University of Technology faced similar challenges where their students slept in front of their campuses for two weeks amid accommodations issues and NSFAS funding. In the midst of criticism online, UCT students continued their fight a decade after the Fees Must Fall movement in 2015, calling for affordable and decolonised education.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi calls out UCT students protesting against financial blocks

Social media users were not impressed by the ongoing UCT protest:

SA chimes in on UCT protest
Mzansi disappointed by protesting UCT students. Image: @Frank Herholdt
Source: Getty Images

@therealnoobmaster69 commented:

“I have no sympathy with these people. I also struggle with finances, but I got a full-time job, and now I'm doing distance learning. Much easier for me too to go and protest for handouts.”

Read also

"You'll succeed and find work": SA comforts lady after being rejected by dream university

@Anexa asked:

“You do realise that if they would scrap the fees owed for last year or sequence every year, then they will eventually keep increasing the fee cost to make up for the lost money?”

@𝓫𝓾𝓱𝓵𝓮_𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼🌹replied:

“Trust me, they definitely can afford it. The number of matrics that are going to register at universities, not just UCT, that require registration fees is a lot, and many still get rejected. Come on now!”

@leonie.ferreira said:

“How is it possible that so many passed with matric exemption? I'm not paying for anyone's varsity fees, sorry. That's for the parent's bill or go work part-time!”

@Felix jones said:

“There isn't enough place, simple.”

@Nando Fabio shared:

“Protests numbers are huge while graduates numbers are small.”

@siya commented:

“The value of UCT has decreased.”

3 More university-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: