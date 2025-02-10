It has been a very long week for a lot of CPUT students who had to endure sleeping outside their campus

The university recently explained to the scholars why they cannot help them with accommodation

South Africa sympathised with the now-homeless students who travelled from different provinces to get to Cape Town

Cape Peninsula University of Technology is notoriously known for its chaotic beginnings of every school year.

CPUT students slept outside their campus in the first week of school. Image: @mikakev.2023

Source: TikTok

Once again there are student protests over residence after scholars endured a week of sleeping outside their campus.

CPUT gives 3 reasons they can’t accommodate scholars

South African students registered at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology had a very rough first week of their school. The scholars endured the brutality of sleeping outside their campuses after being denied access to student residences.

After many protests, the school finally communicated with the students in a series of Facebook posts. CPUT explained that, unfortunately, they have no plan to accommodate the unhoused students as all of their residences are full.

The first Facebook post read:

“The university prioritises female first-year students who have applied on time. These students are placed on or close to campus so that they are safer.”

The second Facebook post:

“Failing students want to take a residence place from academically deserving peers. These selfish individuals expect to clog the system by staying in residence for years as they carry multiple failed subjects. Meanwhile, an academically deserving first-year needs that bed.”

The third Facebook post:

“Disciplinary issues. Residences need to be safe for all. If you have pending DC's then that impacts your eligibility for res. Keep that in mind if you are tempted to join protest action. You could lose your residence spot.”

The university also announced that they prioritised female students and shared why they didn’t welcome walk-in applications this year:

“CPUT is so popular that this year we reached enrolment capacity in record time in our undergraduate programmes. This is why the university has not opened for walk-ins for late applications.

“Congrats to the class of 2025 who applied on time, were accepted and now will be starting their academic journey with us. Your investment in your academic future will pay dividends in years to come.”

A CPUT student, Mika, was hopeless after the school shared their posts. The lady shared her thoughts on TikTok with the caption:

“We are a joke to them.”

See the TikTok post below:

Students were appalled by CPUT's communication with them via Facebook. Image: @mikakev.2023

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to CPUT residence issue in viral post

Social media users shared their thoughts on the chaotic situation at CPUT:

CPUT registered students shared footage of their unfortunate first week of school. Image: @mikakev.2023

Source: TikTok

@Dillon Armstrong wrote:

“CPUT was like, ‘You know what? Let me drag these people.”

@Noxie shared:

“This school doesn’t take us seriously.”

@Z💋 commented:

“This can’t be real.”

@kay636 asked:

“Does your university know that these are people they're talking about? Like human beings?”

