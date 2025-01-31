A young Mzansi scholar was wowed by her fairytale-like student accomplishment and flexed about it online

She gave her TikTok followers a digital tour of her girly decor and aesthetically pleasing home for the school year

Social media users were impressed by the decent place and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

The class of 2024 have proven their worth to university and got placement at higher education institutions of their choice.

A young scholar was excited to give SA a room tour of her res. Image: @she.dont2

Source: TikTok

A young lady was excited for the 2025 school year and was blessed with a stunning home for the year.

Wits University student flexes luxurious res on TikTok

A young South African lady, who got into one of Mzansi’s best universities flexed some of the perks of being an elite student. The scholar bagged an aesthetically pleasing student accommodation.

Her room looked like a scene from the picturesque film, Mama Mia. She gave her TikTok followers a satisfying digital tour of her feminine room and blew many minds:

“POV: You found the perfect res. I’m a lucky girl.”

Watch the room tour below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s stunning student accommodation

A Wits University student showed off her dreamy room. Image: @she.dont2

Source: TikTok

Social media users were gagged by the scholar’s luxurious home and commented:

@𝓤𝓷𝓪 ᥫ᭡⋆was impressed:

“It’s like those dreamy American dorm rooms.”

@Nontle_Magasela sighed:

“I'm already having plans for a room that is not mine.”

@Tee Tee asked:

“Hi, when are you moving out?”

@she dont, replied:

“Lol, after my degree.”

@Youtuber was wowed:

“It’s so perfect.”

@Keitumetse was stunned:

“Those windows and that light coming in is heaven.”

@NtombiMonhle🥹🔥🥂 commented:

“It’s too cute and sure around R700 drillion.”

@Sedii.e expressed:

“I saw your video yesterday. I’m happy for you, stranger.”

@💋 joked:

“Move out next so I can move in.”

@lerato lefa wrote:

“You really are lucky.”

@Ayanda🌟gushed:

“Omg the perfect room ever!”

