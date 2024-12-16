Global site navigation

“You Accomplished My Dream at a Younger Age”: Mzansi Praises Teen Who Owns Student Accommodation
People

“You Accomplished My Dream at a Younger Age”: Mzansi Praises Teen Who Owns Student Accommodation

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A teenager wowed South Africa when she shared how incredibly she spent her bursary allowance to create a new stream of income 
  • Londeka Sibiya's story inspired many on social media who took notes from her genius plan and also bounced off ideas for her new place 
  • Forbes recently published an article about three passive incomes for busy professionals in 2024

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A young lady studied the crippled South African economy and decided to save herself while it was still early.

Student flexes new stream of income
A 19-year-old amazed Mzansi with her genius stream of income. Image: @saniray_/.
Source: TikTok

The young lady invested in property by saving her bursary money and flipping it into a money-making machine.

Teenager amazes SA by owning student accommodation 

South African youngsters are taking things into their own hands. They do not necessarily wait for things to be handed to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A young lady observed the disappointing job market and decided to create a stable stream of income. Londeka Sibiya found an interest in real estate and invested her bursary allowance into building a student accommodation.

Read also

"Took a chance": Woman, 19, saves bursary money, owns student accommodation

She redecorated the home she bought and turned it into a cosy space for scholars who can rent for R900 a month. The place is situated in Arquadene, Richardsbay.

See accommodation offerings below:

Teen owns student accommodation
Mzansi praised a teen who owned a student accommodation.
Source: TikTok

3 passive income ideas for busy professionals in 2025

Forbes recently shared three ways to make money while also grinding on your 9-5. The writer, Rachel Wells, explained that:

"Having additional income sources can certainly come in handy if you were to lose your job for any reason without warning. It's a strategic move that prevents you from having to fall back on the support of family, friends, or your credit card and going into debt due to emergencies."

Here are three ways to make money in 2025:

  • Renting out property 
  • Become Airbnb host
  • Develop mobile apps

SA reacts to 19-year-old owning student accommodation 

Mzansi was impressed with the teenager's genius hustle but was not pleased with her pricing:

Read also

"This is every parent's dream": SA proud of lady settling R47K student debt in order to graduate

@Yandaě🩵 suggested:

"My sister, R900, you are undercharging yourself by at least 2000. It's too organized for R900."

@Miss Confiey was amazed:

"You accomplished my dream even at an earlier age."

@PLANET.TSHEPII🎀 shared:

"At my hostel, we paid R2K; it wasn't even as nice as this one."

@belivah0 said:

"This is really great, but I've noticed how people like squeezing students into confined spaces. And people are saying she's undercharging? This is reasonable."

@si_nakho💕 commented:

"Never been this proud of a stranger. Owning a property is one of my biggest wishes. May God give you strength to do more."

3 more inspiring stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: