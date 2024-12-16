“You Accomplished My Dream at a Younger Age”: Mzansi Praises Teen Who Owns Student Accommodation
- A teenager wowed South Africa when she shared how incredibly she spent her bursary allowance to create a new stream of income
- Londeka Sibiya's story inspired many on social media who took notes from her genius plan and also bounced off ideas for her new place
- Forbes recently published an article about three passive incomes for busy professionals in 2024
A young lady studied the crippled South African economy and decided to save herself while it was still early.
The young lady invested in property by saving her bursary money and flipping it into a money-making machine.
Teenager amazes SA by owning student accommodation
South African youngsters are taking things into their own hands. They do not necessarily wait for things to be handed to them.
A young lady observed the disappointing job market and decided to create a stable stream of income. Londeka Sibiya found an interest in real estate and invested her bursary allowance into building a student accommodation.
She redecorated the home she bought and turned it into a cosy space for scholars who can rent for R900 a month. The place is situated in Arquadene, Richardsbay.
See accommodation offerings below:
3 passive income ideas for busy professionals in 2025
Forbes recently shared three ways to make money while also grinding on your 9-5. The writer, Rachel Wells, explained that:
"Having additional income sources can certainly come in handy if you were to lose your job for any reason without warning. It's a strategic move that prevents you from having to fall back on the support of family, friends, or your credit card and going into debt due to emergencies."
Here are three ways to make money in 2025:
- Renting out property
- Become Airbnb host
- Develop mobile apps
SA reacts to 19-year-old owning student accommodation
Mzansi was impressed with the teenager's genius hustle but was not pleased with her pricing:
@Yandaě suggested:
"My sister, R900, you are undercharging yourself by at least 2000. It's too organized for R900."
@Miss Confiey was amazed:
"You accomplished my dream even at an earlier age."
@PLANET.TSHEPII🎀 shared:
"At my hostel, we paid R2K; it wasn't even as nice as this one."
@belivah0 said:
"This is really great, but I've noticed how people like squeezing students into confined spaces. And people are saying she's undercharging? This is reasonable."
@si_nakho💕 commented:
"Never been this proud of a stranger. Owning a property is one of my biggest wishes. May God give you strength to do more."
Source: Briefly News