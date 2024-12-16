“Took a Chance”: Woman, 19, Saves Bursary Money, Owns Student Accommodation

A young woman shared that at 19, she saved her money for studies and opened a student accommodation

After leaving high school, many young people prioritise their studies before considering business ventures or long-term investments. However, one determined young woman defied the odds by diligently saving, eventually achieving her goal of owning property.

Financial risks paying off

Londeka Sibiya, a 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal, took to her TikTok account (@londekasibiya_) to share with app users her achievement of owning a student accommodation in Richards Bay.

The property owner said she "took a chance" and saved her bursary money, investing it in property to realise her dreams.

The student accommodation costs R900 per person per month and includes free Wi-Fi, a study area, and laundry facilities.

SA reacts to woman's business venture

Several social media users headed to the post's comment section to applaud the young Londeka's business moves. Others commented on the price she charged her tenants.

@missconfiey said to the entrepreneur:

"You accomplished my dream even at an earlier age."

An impressed @major_nr shared:

"You're going places, babe! Super proud."

@planet.tshepii told the online community:

"At my hostel, we paid R2 000. It wasn’t even as nice as this one."

Surprised, @kaaay593 said to Londeka:

"R900? No way, my sister. Please stop undercharging yourself. We were four in one room, paying R1 600 each."

Londeka responded to the TikTokker:

"You are right, but the pricing depends on the target audience and market demand. Since the sharing unit is for local matric learners, in their eyes, it is reasonable."

@thatgirlfuni wrote in the comment section:

"Your space offers students the dignity they deserve."

